From stimulating hair growth to improving heart health: The varied benefits of garlic oil

A plant belonging to the allium family, garlic is closely related to shallots, leeks, and onions. Grown in various parts of the globe, garlic is a popular cooking ingredient known for its delicious and distinct aroma and taste.

According to Saloni Jhaveri, nutritionist, Conscious Food, the bulbs of the garlic plant are also used to make garlic oil, a concentrated oil. “In order to make the oil, crushed garlic is often steeped in a carrier oil, like olive oil, then strained after the garlic particles have been removed,” she said, adding that packed with sulfur compounds, garlic has a host of benefits.

The expert, however, added that owing to its antibacterial and antifungal properties, this oil can also resolve many skin, hair, and health issues.

Here is a look at the benefits of garlic oil, as per the expert:

Helps get rid of acne

Acne occurs on the skin due to excess sebum accumulating in the hair follicles, trapping bacteria under the skin’s surface. According to a 2014 study by the National Institutes of Health, garlic oil contains anti-microbial properties that can treat acne. Adding to this, Jhaveri said, “Due to the antibacterial and antifungal qualities of garlic oil, it can be diluted with aloe vera and applied to acne, particularly when it is oozing, to limit the spread of the infection and pus,” further explaining that allicin, a component of garlic, is helpful for acne-prone skin as it promotes blood circulation. Another beneficial combination for the skin is zinc and vitamin E.

Stimulates hair growth

Garlic oil contains vitamins and minerals such as B-6, C, manganese, and selenium, which promote healthy hair. The antifungal contents found in it help kill bacteria and fight germs, leading to a clean and dandruff-free scalp. It is a natural home remedy that leads to hair growth and prevents thinning of hair. However, Jhaveri advised using diluted garlic oil and testing a small amount on the inside of your wrist area before using it on your entire head.

The antifungal contents found it in help kill bacteria and fight germs, leading to a clean and dandruff-free scalp. (Source: Freepik)

Fights cold and flu

Studies have shown that garlic oil can prevent colds and flu, and it may also reduce the severity of symptoms. It can also help one recover faster from illnesses. Allin, an active ingredient in garlic oil, can also boost the immune function. The nutritionist recommends using it before taking a warm bath and rubbing it with mustard oil for best results.

Improves heart health

A study published in Maturitas, a scientific journal, showed that taking garlic oil significantly reduced blood pressure. It can even lower triglycerides and bad cholesterol levels. Garlic oil also prevents cardiovascular diseases as it is enriched with sulfur compounds.

How can it be included in our diet?

Jhaveri said, “Garlic oil can be drizzled on top of steamed veggies like broccoli, cauliflower, peas as well as toast and eggs, because of its potent flavour. A zingy salad dressing can be made with it. It can also be used as a supplement,” stressing that the recommended dosage, however, should not exceed 5 ml per day.

But, those with bleeding or clotting issues, and abdominal issues such as gut infections, poor digestion or stomach ulcers should avoid consuming garlic oil, concluding that a medical professional should be consulted before using garlic oil because it also interacts with several medications.

