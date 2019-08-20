From protecting bones to fighting ageing: Know the health benefits of coconut water

When it comes to looking for beauty remedies or even health hacks, we tend to opt for cosmetic products for an easy solution. The truth, however, remains that there are many products lying in our kitchen cabinets that can prove to be more effective, without running the risk of side effects.

One such ingredient is coconut water, and apart from quenching your thirst, it has several health benefits and can also protect the heart. Here are some health benefits of coconut water.

A healthier substitute to high-calorie drinks

Coconut water is low in calories, and according to a report in Medical News Today, there are only 45 calories in one cup. So, every time you are tempted to drink soda or other sugary drinks, go for coconut water instead.

Can help you keep blood sugar levels in control

According to a report in Healthline which cites the result of research, coconut water help in lowering blood sugar levels. In the same report, it is stated that in order to prove the effectiveness of coconut water, diabetic rats were treated with it and it was shown that their blood sugar levels were maintained.

Help in reducing risks of heart problems

The same report suggests that drinking coconut water can help in reducing heart risks. Referring to a study, the report says that it was recorded that rats who had coconut water had lower blood cholesterol and triglycerides levels.

Can help in fighting against ageing

A report in Medical News Today states that the hormones responsible for growth in plants, known as cytokinins, are also present in coconut water. Their compounds are generally considered as anti-aging.

Can help in protecting bones

It is well known that calcium helps in protecting the bones. The calcium present in coconut water can help in protecting your bones.