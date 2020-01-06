Know the health benefits of black salt or kala namak

Black salt has a pinkish-grey hue due to the presence of iron and other minerals. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) Black salt has a pinkish-grey hue due to the presence of iron and other minerals. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

Commonly used in Indian cuisine, black salt or kala namak has been a part of Ayurvedic medicines and therapies. The salt is pinkish-grey in colour due to the presence of iron and other essential minerals. A little stronger than common salt, the black variety adds a distinctive flavour to dishes, and is considered to be a healthier alternative as well. This is because table salt has high sodium levels, and should be consumed in limited quantity. On the other hand, black salt is less processed and less iodised.

Here’s why you must add a pinch of black salt to your daily diet:

Treats acidity

Its alkaline properties help reduce excess acid in the stomach, while its high mineral content lessens the damage caused by acid reflux.

Laxative benefits

Black salt helps improve digestion and also alleviates intestinal gas. Many people also consider it to be an effective remedy for constipation. All you need to do is mix it with a dash of lemon juice and ginger.

Promotes healthy hair

The essential minerals in black salt are known to boost hair growth by strengthening weak hair and preventing split ends. Including black salt in your diet can also help cut down hair fall and reduce dandruff.

Reduces water retention

Water retention is caused by the accumulation of fluids in tissues or cavities of the body, and a major cause of this is excessive consumption of sodium. Which is why, black salt should be consumed as it has lesser sodium content compared to table salt.

Good for skincare

The salt’s anti-inflammatory properties and coarse texture helps heal cracked heels, and also acts as a cleanser that opens clogged pores and provides glowing skin.

