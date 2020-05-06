Health benefits of black coffee: From lowering diabetes risk to boosting metabolism

Coffee lovers would agree, a cup of concentrated caffeine can help you meet all kinds of deadlines. (Source: File Photo) Coffee lovers would agree, a cup of concentrated caffeine can help you meet all kinds of deadlines. (Source: File Photo)

Black coffee not just acts as a wake-up drink but the warm bitter concoction comes with other benefits too. Coffee lovers would agree, a cup of concentrated caffeine can help you meet all kinds of deadlines. Though people have mixed opinions, it must be consumed wisely to avoid potential harmful effects.

Among its many benefits, drinking coffee or tea is associated with a lowered risk of type 2 diabetes, and consumption of at least three cups per day may help, according to a study.

Here’s how you can prepare black coffee:

* Boil a cup of water

* Add a teaspoon of coffee powder. Generally, people don’t add sweetener, but that depends on one’s taste.

Below are some of the health benefits of black coffee

* Boosts memory: A cup of black coffee in the morning boosts your attention and keeps your mind at its optimum pace. For years, drinking coffee has been associated with having a reduced risk of developing Parkinson’s disease (PD). In fact, a 1968 study suggested that coffee drinkers were less like to get PD (Nefzger, Quadfasel, & Karl, 1968).

* Better workouts: Black coffee helps improve your performance at the gym. It helps to break down fat and release it in the bloodstream as fatty acids, which can be used up as a fuel for the body.

* Promotes weight loss: Black coffee boots your metabolism by 50 per cent and helps you burn fats. It also reduces water content in the body.

* Rich in antioxidants: It has antioxidants such as potassium, magnesium, Vitamin B2, B3 and B5.

* Healthy liver: Regular intake of black coffee has been linked with the prevention of liver cancer, fatty liver disease, hepatitis as well as alcoholic cirrhosis.

