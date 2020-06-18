Health benefits of bathing with neem infused water

Neem holds a very important place in Ayurveda and has been in use in India since ancient times for medicinal purposes. (Photo: Thinkstock) Neem holds a very important place in Ayurveda and has been in use in India since ancient times for medicinal purposes. (Photo: Thinkstock)

Indians are well aware of the health benefits of neem leaves. For decades, it’s been used to cure skin ailments and allergies in the form of home remedies. Moreover, the Sanskrit name for neem is Nimba, which means good health. Earlier, people nurtured a neem tree in their backyards or gardens, for their regular needs. While consuming neem leaves is not easy since it has a strong bitter flavour, there are other ways to include it in your routine.

Bathing with neem-infused water has been an age-old tradition in Ayurveda, especially during a change in season or Ritu Sandhi, which means seasonal transition. It is said to maintain high immunity as during changing weather leaves one prone catching the common flu or cold. Since we are living in the times of Covid-19, maintaining high immunity has become a need of the hour. Moreover, as we move from summer to monsoon, this infused bath water can be extremely beneficial.

Commonly known health benefits of neem-infused water:

* During summer, especially in areas with higher humidity, people tend to suffer from boils and skin allergies. Neem acts as an antimicrobial agent and works wonders for no-infectious, autoimmune skin disease too, like psoriasis and eczema.

* Taking a bath with neem water also cures acne, scars and blackheads.

* It removes body odour naturally.

* During winters, a lot of people complain of developing flaky hair due to constant use of woollen caps, scarfs, etc. Washing your hair with neem water when there is a switch from winter to summer can cure your dandruff issues.

* It also helps with eye allergies.

The correct way to make neem-infused water:

* Put two twigs of neem in your bucket.

* Pour hot water from a geyser or boil some water in the bucket.

* Let it settle for some time. After the water cools, remove the twigs and your water is ready.

