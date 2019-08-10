From immunity booster to liver cleanser: The many health benefits of cold-pressed coconut oil

Monsoon brings respite from the scorching heat, but also brings with it a number of diseases, including water-borne diseases. Even though one feels like enjoying the weather and indulging in delicious munchies, it is very important to maintain the body’s immunity levels and the digestive system — which, if not taken care of, can make the body highly susceptible to several monsoon related ailments.

While there are many foods that are believed to help boost the body’s immunity level, one superfood which is easily available in most kitchens, is the surest way to keep fit. Want to know what that is? Cold-pressed coconut oil!

“Over the years, research has shown that coconut oil is recommended for its myriad health benefits. Cold-pressed virgin coconut oil is obtained from fresh and matured kernels of the coconut by natural means or no heat process. This extraction process preserves all the natural goodness of the oil such as Vitamin E and minerals that help boost the immune system. The cold-pressed virgin coconut oil contains a high concentration of immune-boosting medium-chain fatty acids (MCFAs)”, says Dr Sheryl Salis, R.D., C.D.E., consultant nutritionist.

Here are some of its natural benefits:

* Cold-pressed virgin coconut oils that contain MCTs (Medium Chain Tryglyceride Fats) is used by the liver as a cleanser. This fat is one of the healthiest saturated fats because the body is able to easily absorb it.

* It is believed to be extremely good for the skin, and can even be used to exfoliate dead skin cells.

* Cold-pressed virgin coconut oil can be used for daily food preparations and even baking. One can even consume a spoonful directly every morning.

* The oil also contains Monolaurin which functions as an antivirus that targets enveloped viruses (viruses encased in a protective layer of lipids and phospholipids). Studies show that monolaurin markedly reduced the viral count on patients with HIV, herpes, measles, and vesicular stomatitis, among other viruses.

* You can add some cold-pressed coconut oil to your salads and leafy vegetables to boost the body’s immunity.

* It is also believed to have a longer shelf life than regular coconut oil.