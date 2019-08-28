Know why asafoetida or hing is beneficial for your health

Indian cuisine isn’t complete without hing, which is also known as asafoetida. Be it curry or dal, tempering dishes with a pinch of hing along with other condiments like jeera, garam masala and haldi lends a distinct taste. Commonly found in most Indian kitchens, hing is extremely fragrant and leaves behind a lingering taste in the mouth.

Advertising

Hing is extracted from the roots of the Ferula Assa-Foetida plant in the form of a resin-like gum that is then solidified and crushed to a powdery form, which is commonly available in grocery stores. Apart from being used in dishes, the condiment is also known for its medicinal properties, and is used to repel dogs, cats, and wildlife.

However, it is also bestowed with carminative, anti-viral, anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, sedative and diuretic properties. Here are some other health benefits that you must know about:

ALSO READ | From aiding digestion to controlling blood sugar: Here are the health benefits of saunf or fennel seeds

Helps lowers blood pressure

Advertising

Asafoetida is known to be a natural blood thinner and therefore helps in lowering blood pressure levels. It also helps to prevent blood clots in the body.

Anti-ageing properties

Hing is believed to have anti-ageing properties and helps in removing wrinkles from the face. The condiment can also be used as a skin whitening agent which is helpful in removing black spots from under the eyes. It is believed that the production of tyrosine, which is responsible for dullness of the skin, in the body is hampered when hing is applied on the face.

ALSO READ | Understanding your menstrual cycle: What’s normal and what’s not

Remedy for menstrual problems

Irregular periods, menstrual pain and problems like overflow during periods are cured if hing is included in the diet. Progesterone secretion is normalised in the body, which helps regulate the blood flow.

Relieves bloating and indigestion

Many people like ending their meals with a glass of freshly-prepared buttermilk — a mix of curd, asafoetida and rock salt. The refreshing drink helps speed up digestion and prevent bloating, thanks to hing’s antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties.

Asthma

The anti-inflammatory, anti-viral and antibiotic effects of Asafoetida help in relieving respiratory disorders like asthma, bronchitis, dry cough among others. All you need to do is mix a pinch of asafoetida and dry ginger powder along with some honey. Consume this mixture to get relief from respiratory issues.