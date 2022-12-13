Health alert: These food items may be giving you a headache

Headaches are common among men and women of all ages due to varying reasons. While some experience consistent and chronic headaches due to conditions such as migraine, others have bouts of headaches due to temporary reasons such as lack of sleep, excessive screen time, stress, etc. But, did you know that your diet, too, can end up giving you a headache? “Many people endure headaches consistently, never expecting that the trigger could be something in their diet,” nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee noted.

She explained that if you have frequent headaches, a lot of it could depend upon your genetic predisposition. “The more genetically prone you are, the more likely certain foods act to precipitate the headaches,” Mukerjee added.

Here is a list of foods that can cause a headache, according to the expert.

Red wine: It is a common trigger for headaches, Mukerjee said, adding that the quantity of red wine one has also matters. “Some may get a headache with just one glass while others may precipitate one after 2-3 glasses.”

Cheese: Cheese, which is loved by many for its rich gooey texture, can be the reason behind your headache. “It contained tyramine that causes blood vessels to constrict, leading to a headache,” the nutritionist explained.

Chocolate: While eating one chocolate may not necessarily hurt your head, eating 4-5 pieces or a whole box “may give you a splitting headache as it contains caffeine and tyramine”.

Milk: Mukerjee shared that milk “is now considered a common trigger for headache, especially if you are lactose intolerant“.

Citrus fruits: Due to the presence of octopamine, citrus fruits may trigger headaches. “People who cannot tolerate acidic fruits can also get a headache with oranges, sweet lime, lemons and grapefruits,” the expert said.

Artificial sweeteners: A lot of people employ the use of artificial sweeteners in place of sugar. However, “they contain aspartame which reduces the dopamine levels and triggers headaches”.

“Other common headache-causing foods are cabbage, brinjal, cured meats, canned fish and peanuts,” Mukerjee said.

Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Clinical Dietitian, Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore said, “Foods rich in histamine should be reduced, like aged cheese, fermented foods, beer, wine, smoked fish and cured meat.”

Adding that for roughly 10% of susceptible migraine sufferers, food is a trigger, Dr Swarna Vyas, Consultant Aesthetic Physician and Wellness Expert said, “Some foods that may cause a headache are – caffeinated beverages, including coffee, tea, colas, aspartame and other artificial sweeteners, and nitrate/nitrite-containing meats including hot dogs, sausages, bacon, lunchmeats/deli meats, pepperoni, other cured or processed meats.”

One can manage a headache by consuming appropriate food items, Dr Rohatgi said. Here are some foods that you may opt for.

*Hydrate and take water at frequent intervals as it helps remove excess toxins and reduce headaches.

*Moisture-containing fruits and veggies like cucumber, watermelon, tender coconut water, muskmelon, citrus fruits and kiwis help.

*Nuts are a great snack, rich in omega 3, protein and fibres and help reduce headaches.

*Magnesium-rich foods like bananas, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, and leafy veggies.

*Vitamin B2-rich foods like nuts, eggs, mushrooms, and quinoa help strengthen gut health, along with curds for good probiotics.

*Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and soya have phytoestrogens with natural estrogenic effects.

*Watermelon for great hydration, fibre and potassium.

Mukerjee explained that sometimes weather changes, strong odours, perfumes, bright lights and menstrual cycles also trigger a headache. “Whilst you cannot control many of these factors, what you choose to eat is in your control,” she concluded.

