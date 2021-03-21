All you need to know about head injuries

Head injuries are life-threatening and are one of the common causes of mortality and disability in people. The injuries can occur owing to a fall or an accident when you get hit by any object on the head or while playing a sport.

The injuries can range from mild to severe. So the injuries can be as mild as a bump, bruise, or even a cut on the head. But, one can sustain a traumatic brain injury in an accident that can lead to fractured skull bones, internal bleeding, and even brain damage. Depressed skull fractures, epidural hematoma, and subdural hematoma are other types of serious head injuries that will require your timely attention, said Dr Prashant Borade, head- critical care unit, Global Hospitals, Mumbai.

The symptoms

It may vary from person-to-person depending on the severity of the head injury. Those having a mild head injury may exhibit symptoms such as headache, sensitivity to light and sound, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, tiredness, change in sleeping patterns, balancing and vision problems, and cognitive issues. If your injury is moderate to severe, then symptoms that you may represent are slurred speech, unconsciousness, inability in walking, a weakness that may occur in one side of the body, sweating, convulsions, seizures, fluid coming out of the ear, coma, deep cut on the scalp, being in a vegetative state, or even changes in behaviour like irritation.

The diagnosis and treatment

Your doctor will take an X-ray, CT scan, or an MRI to determine the injury and the location. Then, depending on your age, the type, and the location of your injury, you will be advised to undergo a treatment suitable for you. This may include hospital admission, surgery, stitches in case of severe injuries and rest, applying ice, and observation if the injury is minimal. Do not delay in seeking treatment if the injury is serious as doing so can even lead to loss of life.

Tips to prevent head injuries

*Wear a helmet while travelling by motorbike.

*Make sure your children do not play on playgrounds where the surface is hard and can cause head injuries.

*You should avoid participating in sports if you are tired.

*Avoid cycling or skating on uneven surfaces.

*Replace the protective gear that is damaged.

*If you are at a pool, park, or a beach, you will have to follow the guidelines. You may end up harming yourself if you fail to do so.

*Wear a seat-belt while driving. Do not drive under the influence of alcohol as it can lead to accidents.

*Install bars in the house to reduce the fear of falls. Keep the stairs clean to avoid falls.

*Install grills on the windows to prevent falls.

