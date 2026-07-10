‘Is it normal to have a HbA1c of 13 for a recently diagnosed type 1 diabetic?’

A high HbA1c at diagnosis is concerning because it raises the risk of acute complications, especially diabetic ketoacidosis (Photo: AI Generated)

An HbA1c of 13 per cent is not unusual at the time of a Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, but it is much higher than the recommended range. Responding to the Quora query, “Is it normal to have an HbA1c of 13 for a recently diagnosed type 1 diabetic?” Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, clarified that type 1 diabetes usually develops quickly because the immune system attacks the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. ”

By the time symptoms appear, blood sugar levels may have been high for several weeks or months, leading to a very high HbA1c,” added Dr Ghody.