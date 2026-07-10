‘Is it normal to have a HbA1c of 13 for a recently diagnosed type 1 diabetic?’

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An HbA1c of 13 per cent is not unusual at the time of a Type 1 diabetes diagnosis, but it is much higher than the recommended range. Responding to the Quora query, “Is it normal to have an HbA1c of 13 for a recently diagnosed type 1 diabetic?” Dr Pranav Ghody, consultant endocrinologist and diabetologist, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, clarified that type 1 diabetes usually develops quickly because the immune system attacks the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. ”
By the time symptoms appear, blood sugar levels may have been high for several weeks or months, leading to a very high HbA1c,” added Dr Ghody.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
An HbA1c (or the average blood sugar levels for three months) of 13 per cent suggests an average blood glucose level of over 300 mg/dL, said Dr Ghody. “Such high blood sugar levels show that the body has been struggling with severe insulin deficiency for a while. Patients often experience symptoms like excessive thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, and blurred vision,” explained Dr Ghody.
A high HbA1c at diagnosis is concerning because it raises the risk of acute complications, especially diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA). “This is a serious condition that needs immediate medical care. Symptoms like vomiting, stomach pain, quick breathing, extreme drowsiness, or fruity-smelling breath should always be taken seriously,” said Dr Ghody.
It’s important to realise that an HbA1c of 13 per cent is just a starting point and not a fixed condition. Dr Ghody said that with prompt insulin therapy, regular blood glucose monitoring, proper nutrition, and diabetes education, blood sugar levels can improve greatly over time.
“Families should concentrate on learning daily diabetes management instead of worrying about the initial HbA1c value. Early treatment and regular follow-up are vital in helping people with Type 1 diabetes lead healthy and active lives,” said Dr Ghody.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.