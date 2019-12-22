Having chicken soup to taking warm showers: Easy way to get relief from blocked nose

In case you are going through something similar, here are some easy solutions to get relief. (File Photo) In case you are going through something similar, here are some easy solutions to get relief. (File Photo)

Winter might bring relief from the sultry summer but it also brings its own set of problems with it and one of them is cold or worse: blocked nose. For those who have suffered from it in the past or still do, they can vouch how annoying and uncomfortable the entire process can be.

In case you are going through something similar, here are some easy solutions to get relief.

Take a shower

According to a report in the Healthline, taking a shower might actually provide the necessary relief from a blocked nose. According to the report, a hot shower helps because of the steam which consequently helps in clearing the nose.

Take steam

If taking a shower seems like too much of an effort, you can always take steam. The process is very simple. Heat the water and pour it in a large bowl. Drape a towel over your head, and then keeping some distance, inhale. This is one of the easiest and most convenient techniques.

Have chicken soup

According to a report in WebMd, chicken soup can actually be therapeutic and can help a great deal with nose congestion.

Keep peppermint handy

Well, the same report suggests that peppermint might be helpful in clearing a blocked nose. The ingredients, consisting of menthol, are apparently natural decongestants and are present even in cough drops.

Gargle before sleeping

A blocked nose is caused due to cold and a good and effective way to eradicate it is by gargling with warm water. Add a bit of salt and cover your throat after you are done.

