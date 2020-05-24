Have you tried this weight loss drink featuring jaggery and lemon?

Try this drink if you are looking to keep your weight in check. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Try this drink if you are looking to keep your weight in check. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

It is easy to lose track of your health and end up putting on a few extra kilos, especially when in lockdown. But, if you are thinking of staying fit and healthy, you have to be conscious of what you are consuming and how much of physical activities you are getting every day. If weight loss is your prime agenda, here is an interesting concoction that you can easily make at home. The best thing about this drink is that it is both healthy and delicious. Read on.

ALSO READ | These 2 morning drinks will help you boost your immunity

The drink contains two primary ingredients — jaggery and lemon. Both of them can be found in almost every Indian kitchen. Individually, they are packed with their own health benefits and together, they make a great team.

It is said that when you add jaggery to the diet, you boost the body’s metabolism, which in turn helps you burn the fat around the belly area faster. And lemon water or lemon juice is anyway considered to be a magical remedy for skin woes. It helps clean the body by flushing out toxins, thereby promoting weight loss.

When you combine the two, you give your body a healthy dose of Vitamin C and water, and also antioxidants and zinc. Jaggery being a healthy replacement of sugar is low in its calorie count but rich in immunity-boosting properties. Together, the goodness of lemon and jaggery can keep your digestive system clean and your respiratory system clear.

To make this drink, you will need a glass of lukewarm water, a teaspoon of lemon juice and a small piece of dry jaggery. All you have to do is mix the three ingredients well. Stir continuously till the jaggery dissolves in water. Once done, the drink will be ready for consumption. Enjoy this weight loss concoction every day, preferably in the mornings on an empty stomach.

ALSO READ | Do you know the health benefits of papaya seeds?

With the temperature soaring in many parts of the country, it is advisable that you add some mint leaves to this drink as well, so that it cools the body from inside and makes you feel refreshed. If you think the jaggery is making the drink too sweet, reduce the size of the chunk next time.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd