Have you tried the nettle tea? Here’s why you should

For tea lovers, there is no such thing as too much tea. They are willing to experiment with varieties of tea, and especially so if there is any health benefit attached to it. This brings us to this unique kind of tea called the nettle tea. And if you have never tried it before, here’s why now is a good time to give a chance. Read on.

About the tea

It is believed that the nettle tea has been a part of ancient and medieval medicine. It is famed for treating cardiovascular diseases, gastric issues and bone related problems, among others. The nettle, or the stinging nettle is a shrub that is believed to come from northern Europe and Asia. Urtica dioica is its scientific name, and the leaves are heart shaped with yellow or pink flowers.

The leaves can be crushed and made into a powder form. The good news is, even modern medicine supports the benefits of the tea.

According to the University of Maryland, Medical Centre, urtica dioica was used in medieval Europe to treat joint and muscle pain. Today, it is being used to treat and cure sprains, insect bites, and skin conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and acne, to name a few. It is also believed to help with urinary tract infections.

* You can consume this tea to aid your digestion. It has a lot of anti-inflammatory properties, which can prevent diarrhea, constipation, and gastric issues.

* The tea is rich in potassium, iron, magnesium, sodium, calcium, phosphorus, and other minerals. The presence of these can keep the bones healthy. In fact, according to a study published in Food Science & Nutrition, it also contains vitamins D and K, which can the bones to use the calcium and build its density.

* If you are looking to boost your immunity, you must give this a try. All the aforementioned factors can together protect the body against diseases and make it stronger from inside.

* Nettle tea can also keep the heart strong, since it is rich in vitamins A and C, beta carotene, iron, and other carotenoids. It can take care of the blood pressure and the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

* The analgesic properties of the tea can help with the soreness and stiffness of joints and muscles.

While it is all right for you to consider including it in your diet, it is advisable that you speak with your doctor first. They may be able to better guide you, since they are aware of your medical history and allergies, if any.

