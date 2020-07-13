Have you incorporated these immunity-boosting habits in your routine?

Here’s how you can build immunity with yoga. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Here’s how you can build immunity with yoga. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

In these unprecedented times, we are constantly questioning our immunity. But, beyond the pandemic concerns, it’s also our current diet and lifestyle that results in a weak immune system. “Stress is another factor that affects our immunity. Today, in the midst of COVID-19, people with a weak immune system are at high risk of getting infected,” says Rohini Patil, nutritionist and founder of Nutracy Lifestyle.

As we are aware, the body is a reflection of our lifestyles. So, here is a checklist of habits to build a stronger immunity system. Alongside, make sure you are also following these COVID-safety guidelines from the health ministry.

Following an alkaline diet

Rohini explains, “An alkaline body prevents diseases and keeps you healthy. Eating alkaline foods balances the pH level of the body, decreases inflammation and boosts immunity.” It is important that you add alkaline foods to your diet, like green leafy vegetables and citrus fruits along with seasonal fruits such as mango and watermelon. Don’t forget to incorporate root vegetables along with ginger and garlic etc. Eating these will help in making your body alkaline.

Following a healthy diet and eating locally

Your diet should thoroughly consist of citrus fruits like oranges, lemons which are rich in vitamin C along with foods rich in proteins like white chana, eggs and chicken. Also make it a point to consume green tea and lukewarm water. Rohini mentions, “Drinking enough water staves off infection and eliminates bacteria and toxins naturally.”

Eat local and seasonal produce. “During summers, watery fruits like watermelon help to keep our body hydrated while during winters fresh soup provides warmth to the body,” says the nutritionist. Fresh food is highly rich in nutrients compared to preserved ones.

Manage your stress

With plans coming to a halt, along with working from home and dealing with salary-cuts, stress is a major issue faced by most people. Rohini says, “During stress, the immune system mobilises the cells that fight and manages stressful scenarios, which weakens the immunity for fighting viruses and germs.” Thus, stress management becomes all the more important. Make sure you go for a walk or practice journaling or even meditation. Simply listening to music or doing something creative also helps calm your senses down.

Get your sleep cycle back in the routine

“Sleep helps in the proper functioning of the immune system and is good for metabolism and mental health,” says Rohini Patil. A minimum of seven to eight hours of sleep are a must since sleep deprivation reduces the release of proteins called cytokines and infection-fighting cells that makes your immune system weak.

Are you following these habits?

