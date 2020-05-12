Have you heard of ballerina tea? Here’s why it could be a weight loss component

As you would have guessed, the tea gets its name from ballerina dancers, with the idea that if you drink it, you will be able to lose weight and get the shape and figure of a ballerina dancer. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) As you would have guessed, the tea gets its name from ballerina dancers, with the idea that if you drink it, you will be able to lose weight and get the shape and figure of a ballerina dancer. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Every day, we learn of new ways to stay fit and in shape. Those who are on a weight loss journey, will know that there are options aplenty that suggest ways to shed extra kilos. But, it may not be as simple a process. For starters, experts advise that in order to stay in shape, you have to both exercise and eat the right kind of food. So that you do not get confused, make sure you have a weight loss plan in mind.

There exists something called the ballerina tea, which can help speed up the process of weight loss. Wondering what it is? Read on.

As you would have guessed, the tea gets its name from ballerina dancers, with the idea that if you drink it, you will be able to lose weight and get the shape and figure of a ballerina dancer. The one big advantage is that unlike other kinds of teas which have some amount of caffeine in them, and of course, coffee, ballerina tea is totally caffeine free and is, therefore, a great component for weight loss. Besides, it is known that for people who have less tolerance for caffeine, it can cause them restlessness, insomnia, irregular heartbeat, among others. So, ballerina tea is the perfect substitute.

This tea is also believed to help you with constipation, if you are experiencing any, because it is a natural laxative. Primarily, there are two main ingredients in the tea — senna and and Chinese mallow. Both are soluble. It is the senna which can help relieve constipation.

You may be wondering how exactly does it help with weight loss. Well, the fact that its ingredients have laxative properties can help, when you are trying to flush out toxins and some amount of water weight. In addition to this, it is also great for the health, because it is believed to contain flavonoids and antioxidants, both of which can keep cells healthy and lower the blood sugar levels.

It is, however, advisable that you drink the tea in moderation. Check with your doctor and let them know about your medical history. The downside to this is that excessive consumption can cause abdominal cramps and dehydration. Also, do not just depend on this tea if you are serious about losing weight in a healthy manner. Bring changes to your lifestyle, too.

