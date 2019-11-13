Have you ever heard of ‘banana tea’?

In our quest to find quirky alternatives for a healthy diet, we come across interesting edible items — the banana tea being one of them. Separately, banana and tea make a lot of sense. But, when pitched together, make for an unusual pair. Banana tea? What would it taste like? Why do we have it? What are the health benefits? Should it be included in the diet? Questions like these crossed our mind, too. And then we found out about this wonderment. Read on.

What is it?

Bananas are one of the world’s most popular fruits, found and consumed throughout the year. They are sweet and healthy and have many magical properties. Even the fruit’s peel is said to have interesting health benefits. The fruit serves as the main ingredient in many recipes, especially in the Indian subcontinent. From fritters and chips to desserts and breakfast snack, bananas are considered to be extremely important.

Now, they are also consumed with tea, and the concoction is said to have relaxing properties.

How is it prepared?

The process is fairly simple. In order to make a banana tea, you must first dip an entire banana in boiling water, before removing it and drinking the liquid. The tea can be made with or without the peel, depending on your preference. When made with the peel, the tea is called the ‘banana peel tea’. It should be noted that banana peel tea is high on fiber, and therefore, takes a longer time to get prepared.

To improve the flavour of this product so you can consume it on the regular, you can add a dash of cinnamon or honey to it.

The benefits

The preparation is best enjoyed at night, as it relaxes and helps you sleep well. While its detailed nutritional value remains unavailable, it is likely to be rich in potassium, magnesium, manganese, copper and vitamin B6 — all of which are found in bananas. Do not worry about the calories either, since the tea only has the essence of banana and not the whole fruit itself.

If you are looking for the goodness of the fruit, then the drink may not have it all, but a longer brewing time may increase the concentration of the nutrients.

The tea may prevent bloating, given that it is high in potassium, which is known to regulate fluid balance and blood pressure. It may also be good for the heart, because studies have proven that potassium and magnesium help reduce the risk of heart diseases and stroke. In fact, according to a study, potassium-rich diet reduces the risk of stroke by 27 per cent.