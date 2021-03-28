Eating a lot of junk food this Holi? Here are some foods to help you reboot your gut

80 per cent of our immune system depends on our gut with billions of colonies of bacteria that help digest food, produce serotonin and boost your immune system. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Even though you might be trying to eat healthy, festive seasons mostly disrupt such routine. They mark indulgence of fried food, sweets and anything that is rich with carbs, making our gut toss. If you want to reboot your gut in the best possible manner then, Dr Archana Batra, dietitian, physiotherapist and certified diabetes educator suggests some easily-available food items that can help you restore the same.

“Your gut and brain are connected by millions of nerve cells and the gut is often called the second brain for good reason. When your gut is in bad health, it can take a toll on your mental wellbeing by increasing depression and anxiety. After all, the majority of serotonin is created in your gut, and low serotonin can lead to sugar cravings, addicting behaviour and mood disorders” Dr Batra explains.

Why eat these food items?

"This delicate balance can get disrupted by overeating sugar, pesticides in our vegetables and even the use of prescription medications," she says.

These are the items you should consume

*Garlic

Garlic poses many anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties to help fight infections. “You can add garlic into many meals, but it is best eaten raw while the enzymes are still alive fresh and alive. Garlic can be taken by capsule if you don’t enjoy the taste of it in your food” the dietician suggests.

Cruciferous vegetables

Vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower contain sulphur and anti-oxidants which work on reducing inflammation in the body. Enriched with fibre, they also help clean the colon. Broccoli is a powerhouse of nutrients such as vitamin C and vitamin D which help protect your body from infections. They should be eaten cooked to benefit the gut.

Unripe banana

Green bananas contain a fibre resistant starch that is broken down and eaten by the gut bacteria making them a great source of prebiotics explains Dr Batra. These bananas have resistant starch in them which has a positive effect on gut health and increase bowel movements. Not only that, it also leaves you feeling fuller for a longer period of time.

Apple cider vinegar

“Many gut problems are the result of low stomach acid which allows pathogens to multiply. Adding apple cider vinegar to your daily routine helps to properly digest food, detox the body, and help balance your body’s pH levels” she adds.

Apple cider vinegar has an ingredient known as pectin obtained from apples in the vinegar. The pectin acts as a great source of prebiotics for the gut.

Ginger

Fresh ginger helps in the production of stomach acid and stimulates the digestive system to keep the food moving through the gut. “Add freshly grated ginger to soups, stews, stir-fries or smoothies. Pour boiling water on grated ginger to make a refreshing ginger tea” she suggests.

