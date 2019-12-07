Have you been consuming too many carbs? Here are some signs to watch out for

Guilty of eating carbs? Time for you to make dietary changes. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Guilty of eating carbs? Time for you to make dietary changes. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Your diet needs carbs, but your diet does not need to be carb-based only. Carbs are foods that have a lot of carbohydrates in them, and as we all know, a wholesome diet — rich is all kinds of nutrients — is what the body needs. And while excess of anything is bad, excess of carbs is especially bad. It tips the scale of balance, which leads to scary side effects. Here are some signs to look out for.

Constant hunger

You just wolfed down a whole pasta, and now you feel hungry again. This is a classic sign of a carb-dependent diet, which makes your body feel hungry because of blood sugar fluctuations, experts say. And you cannot ignore this feeling, because your blood sugar is low and your body is expecting to be fed again. This is a vicious cycle that affects your health dangerously.

Inability to lose weight

When you are constantly hungry, and are continuously downing carbs, your weight will go for a toss, too. When you eat carbs, your body releases insulin which stores sugar as fat and inhibits its breakdown. So, even if you exercise religiously, this dietary habit of yours will stop you from losing extra kilos.

Cut down on carbs if you want to avoid mood swings. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Cut down on carbs if you want to avoid mood swings. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Mood swings

When the blood sugar levels fluctuate, your mood can swing, too. One minute you may feel okay, and in the very next minute you may end up feeling cranky and highly irritated. This is your body’s way of telling you it wants ‘comfort foods’. But, eating more carbs may only worsen the situation.

Feeling sluggish

Carbs can give you an instant rush of energy, but it can deplete as quickly. Say, you have had a good night’s sleep, but you feel yourself sag by noontime. Lethargy is another accompaniment of eating carbs. Replace your diet with fruits, vegetables and nuts instead.

Sugar craving

You know that inexplicable urge to eat sugar? That feeling is a constant when you are only eating carbs. When you do a sugar-binge, your brain releases dopamine which makes you feel happy and nudges you to keep going. This excitement is obviously harmful.

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd