One of the ‘missing ingredients for a healthy mind and tummy’ is…

Over the years, we have done numerous stories, and also shared hacks and tips to keep the gut healthy, which is absolutely essential for overall well-being. But, according to a new study, regular deep meditation could be one of the missing ingredients for a healthy tummy and mind” — something Luke Coutinho, a celebrity lifestyle coach, shared on Instagram, quoting the study, Alteration of faecal microbiota balance related to long-term deep-meditation.

“A recent study has shed light on the connection between regular deep meditation and the gut microbiome. The findings, published in General Psychiatry, showed that years of meditation practice could help regulate the gut microbiome and reduce the risk of physical and mental health problems”.

Is it so?

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Dr Shobha Subramanian-Itolikar, consultant internal medicine, Fortis Hospital Mulund, explained the same in detail. “Recently, researchers realised that there is a strong connection between the gut and the brain. And that a disturbed gut can send the wrong signals to the brain and a disturbed brain can send the wrong signals to the gut,” she said.

“It’s a fact that these two organs talk to each other through the mediators produced by the gut microbes at one end and the neurotransmitters secreted by the brain on the other end. That’s why the gut microbiota has been termed to constitute what is called the Enteric Nervous System (ENS),” she added, further mentioning that any imbalance in this ENS universe could lead to a variety of nervous disorders like “anxiety, depression, mood disorders, and all the complications of stress like hypertension, diabetes, and obesity to name a few.”

But how exactly does regular meditation help gut health?

“We are victims to constant stress which leads to chronic inflammation,” said Dr Subramanian, adding “This chronic inflammation is what leads to diseases like cardiovascular disorders, cerebrovascular disorders, and cancers. Stress causes alteration in the gut microbial population, thus disturbing the neurotransmitter release by the brain, which is mediated by microbes and the gut-barrier function. Meditation reduces the stress levels, thus leading to a healthy gut barrier function”.

Health benefits of meditation

Meditation has numerous health benefits. Dr Subramanian listed them out as:

– Reduction of stress

– Alleviation of pain, especially chronic pain

– Reduction in blood pressure

– Better memory and concentration

– Self-awareness and self-actualisation

– Better sleep hygiene

– Anger management

– Improved oxygenation of our organ systems

Meditation for beginners

Coutinho shared simple tips to help beginners in their meditation journey. They are:

– Keep meditation simple

– You don’t need to roll out your mat, sit crossed-legged, and stop your thoughts. A moment in nature with your mind focused on your breathing – every inhale and exhale, could be meditation.

– Consistency over intensity, so even 2 minutes of meditation done daily is more effective than 30 mins done rarely

– If you fail, do it again and again. That way you train your mind

– There is no one way to meditate. Do what works for you

“For a healthy gut microbiome, besides meditation, you also require a diverse nutrition, consuming a combination of pre and probiotics, mindful use of medication with a parallel focus on handling its side effects (which in most cases is depletion of gut microbiome), exposing yourself to nature, soil, and a balanced emotional state,” Coutinho concluded.

