Have sensitive teeth? Here is how you can find relief

Having sensitive teeth is no joke. It is an exceptionally-painful affair, wherein you feel like a million tiny needles have attacked your teeth when you have gulped down something cold, or something too hot. And it worsens with time, unless you do something about it. So, if you are living with this, here are some rules that you must follow, so as to not aggravate the situation.

Understand the problem

Most of the time, understanding the root of the problem is important, and we mean literally. Dentists say that tooth sensitivity is caused when there is an exposure of the nerve endings, either because of the erosion of the tooth enamel, or some other problem with the gum and tissues. The nerve endings are connected to the main nerve or the pulp of the tooth. When the teeth are exposed to factors which trigger the sensitivity, you feel a jolting pain in the pulp. If this pain is unbearable, check with your dentist for a quick remedy.

Use correct toothpaste

Alternatively, you can change your brand of toothpaste and opt for one that is designed to fight tooth sensitivity. It is believed that sensitivity toothpastes block the pain by filling the nerve-endings. There are many brands available in the market, so pick one and start using it.

Brush properly

While brushing your teeth, use softer strokes. You are not in a fight with your mouth, so go easy on the teeth and gums. When you brush harshly, you risk damaging the gum and the tooth enamel. This can lead to tooth sensitivity, or worsen an already-existing problem. Change your toothbrush periodically, because the bristles tend to lose their purpose after continuous use.

Brush and floss regularly

Dental hygiene cannot be compromised with. Find a daily oral healthcare routine and stick to it, even if you feel lazy. It is especially important for those who have sensitive teeth. Brush twice a day every day, and floss daily.

Prevent grinding

Grinding is an unconscious habit that people are not even aware of. Chronic night-time grinding of teeth, or bruxism, puts a lot of pressure and can even lead to cracking and/or wearing off of the enamel, leading to immense pain and sensitivity. Teeth grinding is linked to various factors, but can be dealt with using a mouth guard. Check with your dentist.

Avoid acidic foods, drinks

As mentioned earlier, certain foods and drinks act as painful triggers. Know better than to consume them. Stay away from excessively hot and cold drinks and beverages. Additionally, also stay away from sugary and acidic items like soda and citrus fruits.