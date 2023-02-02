‘Nature’s candy’: The best fruits to satiate your sugar cravings are…

That processed or refined sugar is bad for health and can cause numerous ailments like high blood pressure, acne, weight gain, diabetes, and fatty liver disease, among others, is a well-known fact. Still, those with a sweet tooth find it extremely hard to stay away from such foods. But, what if we told you that there is a super healthy way to satiate your sweet cravings minus all the detrimental effects? Talking about such healthy substitutes, Dr Uma Naidoo, MD and nutritional psychiatry pioneer, took to Instagram to list some “brain-healthy foods to satisfy sweet cravings”.

“Look no further than fruit! I like to think of fruit as ‘nature’s candy’ as it is naturally sweet but also provides many mood-boosting plant compounds that support mental fitness, and all you need is a little bit to feel satisfied,” she captioned the post.

Benefits of fruits

Fruits, naturally, have a sweet flavour and also contain a wide range of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and other plant components, all of which are beneficial to one’s health. “Additionally, fruits are high in a number of essential vitamins and minerals like vitamin C, potassium, and folate,” said Sushma PS, Dietician, Jindal Naturecure Institute.

She added that natural sugars give the body the nutrients it needs to stay healthy, along with quick but long-lasting energy, and also keep the metabolism steady. “Natural sweetness and essential nutrients like potassium, vitamin C, and folate can be found in fruits,” she told indianexpress.com.

Dr Naidoo, also listed the benefits of certain specific fruits. They are:

Strawberry, blueberry: Rich in fiber and anthocyanins for reduced neuroinflammation.

Kiwi: Contains serotonin, and eating just two before bed can help promote better sleep.

Lemon, Orange: Loaded with vitamin C, which helps regulate neurotransmitter function.

Cherries: Contain polyphenols that have been shown to support healthy memory and cognitive function.

Watermelon, melon: Naturally high in vitamin B6, a nutrient whose deficiency has been associated with symptoms of anxiety and depression.

Apple: excellent source of pectin, a prebiotic fiber that feeds the good bacteria in the gut for a healthy microbiome.

Natural vs processed (white) sugar

Dr Anil Bhoraskar, Senior Diabetologist-SL Raheja Hospital, Mahim and Secretary-Diabetic Association of India said that sugar, in any form, is a source of carbohydrate that is converted into glucose and used for energy by the body. “But, the level of energy depends on the source of the sugar. Fruits, dairy products, vegetables, and other foods are a natural source of sugar, whereas refined or processed sugar comes from packaged food or is added to foods and beverages during the manufacturing process or before eating,” he explained, adding that consuming too much sugar can lead to “weight gain, acne, and risk of type 2 diabetes along with several medical conditions”.

Harmful effects of processed sugar

Processed sugar has numerous bad effects on health, these include obesity, type 2 diabetes, and even increased chances of getting a heart disease. “Additionally, they are linked to an increased risk of liver disease, certain types of cancer, depression, and dementia. Numerous health issues, including obesity and belly fat, both of which are risk factors for more serious conditions like diabetes and heart disease, are to blame for refined sugars,” said Sushma PS.

