Facing hair issues? These natural ingredients promise dense and healthy manes

Hair is considered to be an important element of beauty that determines how you look. Running on tight schedules, you do not always find the time to follow a proper hair care routine. Additionally, overlooking the food you eat can be detrimental to your hair growth.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Loveneet Batra, an award-winning nutritionist, shared a post on Instagram putting out some natural sources that should be consumed for healthy and long hair.

Fenugreek seeds

“Fenugreek seeds are a rich source of iron and protein — two essential nutrients for hair growth. They also contain a unique composition of plant compounds, including flavonoids and saponins,” the nutritionist wrote. She mentioned they have anti-inflammatory and antifungal effects, which are presumed to induce hair growth.

Also read | Three simple ways to take better care of your hair

Curry leaves

According to the expert, curry leaves are rich in antioxidants plus they have anti-fungal, anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. If you’re apprehensive about your dandruff or have minor scalp infections, use curry leaves for treating them. Curry leaves are good sources of amino acids and are helpful in inducing hair growth.

Flax seeds

“Flaxseed is full of fatty acids and antioxidants that tend to remove pollutants and dead cells from the scalp,” Batra wrote. You can add them as a moisturiser to the scalp, which can help promote growth and boost the quality of hair. Flaxseed gel is super hydrating, has conditioning benefits, and makes the hair fluffy.

Also read | Dermatologist recommends simple tips to take care of damaged hair

Aloe vera

Aloe vera contains vitamins A, C, and E which are contributing factors to cell turnover and help in promoting healthy cell growth and shiny hair. “Vitamin B12 and folic acid are also contained in aloe vera gel. Both of these components can keep your hair from falling out,” she stated.

Ginger

Ginger, one of the most commonly-used spices worldwide, contains several active ingredients, including gingerol, zingerone, shogaol, and beta bisabolene. Ginger is helpful in the treatment of dandruff and irritated, itchy scalp, the expert said. It has natural anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that tend to keep the skin clean and healthy. Overall, ginger stimulates the growth of hair, prevents hair from thinning, and renders hair glossy and smooth.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!