Hate veggies? Nutritionist suggests some mouth-watering ways to add them to your diet

We all know how important it is for us to have our daily dose of colourful vegetables. Skipping these vegetables could deprive you of essential nutrients required for the proper and healthy functioning of your body. However, eating them regularly with the usual rice and chapati could be a daunting task for many because of their monotonous taste.

What to do in such a case? Worry no more as nutritionist Pooja Makhija recently suggested some simple ways to consume the goodness of these vegetables without compromising on your taste. “Here’s a simple hack to eat your cake and not have it too,” she captioned the post.

Check it out.

Vegetables

“Take any three colourful vegetables and make a juice. It’s a great antioxidant with all the goodness of the vegetables without having to see them,” the nutritionist suggested.

Soup

If you don’t like eating your veggies raw, try making soups. “Add some flavours, herbs, stock and anything to make it appetising.”

Parantha

Grate your vegetables and knead them into delicious paranthas, Makhija said. “Don’t make vegetable paranthas, but knead them into the dough. No one will know you are eating your vegetables.”

Make a glass of delicious juice using veggies! (Source: Pixabay) Make a glass of delicious juice using veggies! (Source: Pixabay)

Pizza

Take vegetables such as carrot and spinach among others and put two tablespoons of any flour. You can use ragi flour or whole-wheat flour. Make a pizza base out of it and top it off with marina sauce, pizza sauce and cheese.

Pasta

You can make yummy pasta using your vegetables, she said. “Take vegetables such as pumpkin and carrot and grate them to make a sauce. Use this sauce for your pasta.”

