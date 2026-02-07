‘Has risen nearly 30%’: Why doctors are seeing more pancreatic cancer in their 30s and 40s

📣 For more lifestyle news, click here to join our WhatsApp Channel and also follow us on Instagram
Pancreatic cancer has long been considered a disease of older adults, often linked with ageing, smoking, or long-standing diabetes. But oncologists are now noticing a worrying shift — more cases are being diagnosed in younger people, many of whom don’t have traditional risk factors.
According to Dr Sneha Kommineni, Consultant – Medical Oncology, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, global data over the last two decades show a steady rise in pancreatic cancer among people under 50. “Young-onset pancreatic cancer has been increasing by about 1–2% per year in many high-income countries,” she says. In the United States alone, incidence in the 25–49 age group has risen nearly 30% over the past 20 years. While Indian data is less comprehensive due to underreporting, major cancer centres are seeing more patients in their late 30s and 40s — often without diabetes. “It’s still not common in young adults,” she clarifies, “but it’s no longer rare enough to ignore.”
Genetic factors are a key piece of the puzzle. About 10–15% of younger patients may have a hereditary risk. Mutations in genes such as BRCA, as well as conditions such as Lynch syndrome and FAMMM syndrome, are associated with an increased risk. Genetic counselling can help identify vulnerable individuals.
Lifestyle changes are also playing an increasingly important role. Rising rates of obesity, especially abdominal obesity, contribute to insulin resistance and chronic inflammation — both associated with cancer development. Diets high in processed foods, red meat, and added sugars, along with low physical activity, may amplify risk. Smoking remains one of the strongest known risk factors at any age, and alcohol can indirectly increase risk by causing long-term pancreatic inflammation (pancreatitis).
Environmental exposures are another area under investigation. Occupational exposure to carcinogens and to pollution in air or water may contribute, particularly in certain industries, although research is ongoing.
In younger adults, warning signs are frequently mistaken for minor digestive issues or stress. Dr Kommineni highlights persistent upper abdominal pain radiating to the back, unexplained weight loss, new digestive problems, fatigue, and subtle bowel changes. Jaundice or sudden-onset diabetes — though less common in young people — should trigger urgent evaluation.
Routine screening for the general population isn’t currently recommended due to the lack of reliable early detection tools. Instead, experts stress awareness and targeted action:
Emerging research suggests pancreatic cancer in younger individuals may have distinct molecular and genetic features. Some studies point to more aggressive tumour behaviour, while others show different mutation patterns. Understanding these differences could lead to more personalised treatments in the future.
The key message, Dr Kommineni says, is vigilance. “Pancreatic cancer in the young is still uncommon — but rising awareness among doctors and the public can help ensure earlier diagnosis and better outcomes.”
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
