‘Has risen nearly 30%’: Why doctors are seeing more pancreatic cancer in their 30s and 40s

In younger adults, symptoms are often vague and easily overlooked or attributed to stress or common gastrointestinal issues (Images: Pexels)

Pancreatic cancer has long been considered a disease of older adults, often linked with ageing, smoking, or long-standing diabetes. But oncologists are now noticing a worrying shift — more cases are being diagnosed in younger people, many of whom don’t have traditional risk factors.

According to Dr Sneha Kommineni, Consultant – Medical Oncology, Aster RV Hospital, Bangalore, global data over the last two decades show a steady rise in pancreatic cancer among people under 50. “Young-onset pancreatic cancer has been increasing by about 1–2% per year in many high-income countries,” she says. In the United States alone, incidence in the 25–49 age group has risen nearly 30% over the past 20 years. While Indian data is less comprehensive due to underreporting, major cancer centres are seeing more patients in their late 30s and 40s — often without diabetes. “It’s still not common in young adults,” she clarifies, “but it’s no longer rare enough to ignore.”