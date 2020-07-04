How to reduce obesity risk during the lockdown

Many studies from the West have already demonstrated obesity as an important risk factor for COVID19 mortality. (Photo: Getty Images) Many studies from the West have already demonstrated obesity as an important risk factor for COVID19 mortality. (Photo: Getty Images)

Increased snacking, almost no physical activity, long and erratic work schedules, coupled with irregular sleeping patterns has contributed to rising obesity during the lockdown, says Dr Pradeep Joshi, M.Ch- Gastroenterology Surgery, Senior Consultant Regency Superspeciality Hospital, Lucknow.

Gastroenterologists across the globe have been talking about this worrisome trend and it is not just the coronavirus one should be afraid of, but diet and lifestyle and conditions imposed by confinement which have increased the risk of obesity. This further increases comorbidity and deaths due to COVID-19.

“The three-month lockdown has already increased the incidence of obesity all over the world. The risk of diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular disease which is directly linked to obesity will increase the mortality rate due to COVID19. Many studies from the West have already demonstrated obesity as an important risk factor for COVID19 mortality. It is essential to recognise obesity timely and prevent it by adopting a healthy lifestyle, eating habits and increasing physical activity,” advised Dr Joshi.

What we should do to stay healthy and fit, as suggested by the expert

* Consume a well-balanced diet: A healthy diet limits the risk of chronic illnesses and infectious diseases. Consume lots of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, lentils, nuts. Avoid fried foods, junk foods, carbonated drinks, processed foods, refined foods. It is important to meet the daily requirement of proteins, minerals, vitamins and trace elements. Food items high in antioxidants should be encouraged.

* Hydrate yourselves: Drink atleast 3-4 litres of water per day. Drink lots of mattha, chacch, dahi, aam panna, lassi. Avoid alcohol and smoking. Limit coffee and tea intake.

It is important to avoid alcohol and smoking. (Photo: Getty Images) It is important to avoid alcohol and smoking. (Photo: Getty Images)

* Try to remain active: While the stay-at-home order has restricted our outdoor movements, it is important for people of all ages and abilities to be as active as possible. Do indoor exercises like Zumba/ dancing / aerobics for at least half an hour a day. Try to do your daily household chores.

* Yoga and meditation: Take up online yoga or mediation classes to restore inner health and peace, de-stress yourselves and boost your immunity.

By adopting healthy lifestyle and food habits, we can definitely avoid the lasting impact of increased obesity due to the COVID19 pandemic.

