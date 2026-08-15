‘Has at least 50 benefits’: Expert explains what amla can — and can’t — do

“There is one fruit that you get for Rs 5 in your kitchen or market. And it has at least 50 benefits.” That’s how gastroenterologist Dr Manav Wadhawan recently introduced one of India’s oldest superfoods in an Instagram video.

Highlighting its nutritional value, he said, “Vitamin C is equal to 20 oranges. It has fibre, which is good for the gut. It reduces cholesterol and sugar. It has antioxidants—gallic acid, ellagic acid and flavonoids. All these protect your liver from oxidative damage.”

He further added, “It has fibre, which is food for your gut bacteria. It also relieves constipation. So, why don’t we eat a small fruit that has so many benefits? What is it called? Amla. Add two amlas to your diet every day, and you’ll feel the difference.”