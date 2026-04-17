Harssh Limbachiyaa claims placing two drops of ghee in each nostril promotes better sleep; expert weighs in on the practice

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Harssh Limbachiyaa recently mentioned a home remedy for sleep. On his family vlog on YouTube, shot by his wife and stand-up comic Bharti Singh, he can be seen waking up at 2 am and going to the kitchen. “You put two drops of ghee in each nostril, and you sleep well,” he said in Hindi.
Is it true? To verify, we reached out to an expert.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Aniruddha Vasant More, a consultant neurologist at Jupiter Hospital, Thane, said this practice stems from traditional routines in which a small amount of oil or ghee is applied to the inside of the nostrils to keep the nasal passages moist. “The idea is that it may reduce dryness, soothe irritation, and create a sense of calm, which could help with better sleep. However, there is no strong scientific evidence directly linking ghee in the nostrils to better sleep. But if someone feels dryness or mild nasal discomfort, keeping the passages moist might make breathing easier at night. Comfortable breathing can help the body relax, possibly supporting sleep indirectly,” said Dr More.
Caution is necessary, asserted Dr More. “The nasal passage is sensitive, and introducing substances like ghee can be risky if not done correctly. There is also a small risk of aspiration, where the substance enters the airway, especially if too much is used. Anyone with sinus issues, allergies, or breathing problems should avoid trying this without proper guidance.”
Simple habits often work better. Keeping a regular sleep schedule, reducing screen time before bed, and ensuring the room is calm and dark can help the body wind down naturally. “If nasal dryness is a problem, safer options like saline sprays may be a better choice,” said Dr More.
Traditional tips can feel comforting, but sleep is best improved through consistent routines and safe, well-understood practices instead of relying solely on home remedies.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.