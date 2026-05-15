Harssh Limbachiyaa says younger son was in NICU for two days; why newborns need critical care

Scriptwriter Harssh Limbachiyaa recently revealed that his and standup comedian Bharti Singh’s younger son, Yashveer, fondly called Kaju, was in NICU. “Our Kaju was in NICU. Oh my god. Aaj bhi, Kaju ke paida hone ke 2 din meri zindagi me hai hi nahi…mujhe yaad hi nahi hai,” he told paediatrician Dr Vinit Samdani on their YouTube podcast.

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Dr Jaykishan Tripathi, consultant in pediatric critical care at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said not every baby who goes to the NICU is critically ill. “Many newborns need short-term monitoring or special support right after birth. Common reasons for NICU admission include premature birth, low birth weight, breathing problems, infections, jaundice, feeding issues, or complications during delivery. In some cases, even babies born full-term may need NICU care if they face breathing difficulties or slow adaptation after birth. The goal of NICU care is to provide quick help and close monitoring during this crucial time,” said Dr Tripathi.