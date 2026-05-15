Harssh Limbachiyaa says younger son was in NICU for two days; why newborns need critical care

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Scriptwriter Harssh Limbachiyaa recently revealed that his and standup comedian Bharti Singh’s younger son, Yashveer, fondly called Kaju, was in NICU. “Our Kaju was in NICU. Oh my god. Aaj bhi, Kaju ke paida hone ke 2 din meri zindagi me hai hi nahi…mujhe yaad hi nahi hai,” he told paediatrician Dr Vinit Samdani on their YouTube podcast.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.
Dr Jaykishan Tripathi, consultant in pediatric critical care at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, said not every baby who goes to the NICU is critically ill. “Many newborns need short-term monitoring or special support right after birth. Common reasons for NICU admission include premature birth, low birth weight, breathing problems, infections, jaundice, feeding issues, or complications during delivery. In some cases, even babies born full-term may need NICU care if they face breathing difficulties or slow adaptation after birth. The goal of NICU care is to provide quick help and close monitoring during this crucial time,” said Dr Tripathi.
For many parents, seeing their newborn in the NICU can be emotionally overwhelming. Dr Tripathi noted that the first few days after childbirth are typically filled with excitement and bonding, so an unexpected NICU admission can bring fear, helplessness, anxiety, and guilt. “Many parents say this experience is one of the most emotionally draining times of their lives. They find themselves surrounded by medical equipment, monitors, and uncertainty about their baby’s health. Emotional support, regular counseling, and clear communication from doctors and nurses become very important during this time.”
Yes, in many cases, babies admitted to the NICU recover well and go on to lead healthy lives. “Neonatal and pediatric critical care has improved a lot over the years, helping even premature or fragile newborns survive and thrive. Early diagnosis, timely treatment, infection control, respiratory support, and proper nutrition all play key roles in improving outcomes. The length of NICU stay can vary based on the baby’s condition, but many children who once needed intensive care grow up normally without long-term problems,” said Dr Tripathi.
Dr Tripathi reassured that parents should know that NICU admission is not a sign of failure or weakness.
“It is a medical support system meant to help vulnerable newborns during a critical period. Staying emotionally connected with the baby, following medical advice, asking questions, and taking care of their own mental health are equally important. Even small moments like touching the baby, talking softly, or helping with feeding can strengthen bonding and positively affect both the baby and the parents during recovery,” said Dr Tripathi.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.