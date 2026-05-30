Harshvardhan Rane shares his 3 essentials to build muscle: ‘Mangoes chhoona bhi…’

Harshvardhan Rane, dedicated to his fitness routine, shared 3 important things to build muscle. Taking to Instagram, he mentioned in the caption of his post:

1. Kasrat

2. Khaana

3. Recovery (red light)

… mangoes choona bhi allowed nahi hai 🥭,” underneath which, fellow actor Sonam Bajwa jokingly replied, “I did kasrat, khaana, recovery and had 3 mangos too 🙊”.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Can mangoes come in the way of building muscles?

Edwina Raj, Head of Services – Clinical Nutrition & Dietetics, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, says that mangoes can be included in a muscle-building diet, but only when eaten in the right quantity. “Mangoes are a good source of natural carbohydrates, which help provide energy for workouts and help refill muscle glycogen after exercise. They also contain vitamins such as vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants that support recovery, immunity, and overall health,” she tells indianexpress.com.