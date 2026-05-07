Hara Hachi Bu to Moai: 5 Japanese lifestyle habits that will keep your heart healthy

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Japan has long fascinated the world with its remarkable life expectancy and healthier ageing. The country is often seen as a model for long-term wellness. Doctors say this longevity is not simply genetic luck. It is deeply connected to everyday lifestyle habits that promote heart health, reduce stress, and support overall well-being.
According to Dr Prabhat Ranjan Sinha, Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, “Much of Japan’s life expectancy is shaped by a culture that naturally builds healthy behaviours into daily life, whether it is food choices, movement, or strong social connections.”
Here are five Japanese lifestyle habits that can help keep your heart healthy.
1. Mindful eating with “Hara Hachi Bu”
One of the most well-known Japanese wellness practices is Hara Hachi Bu, the idea of eating until you are only 80% full, rather than overeating.
Dr Sinha explains that this simple habit helps naturally control calorie intake without strict dieting. “Consuming fewer calories improves metabolism, reduces the likelihood of obesity, and lowers the long-term risk of cardiovascular disease,” he says.
2. A largely plant-based diet
The traditional Japanese diet is rich in vegetables, tofu, sea vegetables, fermented foods, and fish, while red meat and heavily processed foods are consumed in much smaller amounts. This diet pattern is strongly linked to better heart health. “Plant-forward diets help lower cholesterol levels and reduce inflammation, both of which are major contributors to heart attacks and heart disease,” says Dr Sinha.
He adds that such diets are also associated with increased longevity and a lower risk of chronic illnesses such as diabetes and hypertension.
3. Daily movement instead of extreme workouts
Walking, cycling, gardening, and staying physically active in simple ways are common habits. “Consistent moderate exercise can reduce the risk of heart disease by 20–30%, while also improving blood pressure and circulation,” Dr Sinha notes.
He says the key is consistency, not intensity. Small daily movements often create bigger long-term health benefits than occasional extreme workouts.
4. Living with purpose through Ikigai
Another important Japanese concept is Ikigai, often described as having a reason to wake up every morning, a sense of purpose in life.
This emotional well-being has a direct effect on heart health. “People with a clear sense of purpose tend to have lower stress levels, and reduced chronic stress directly improves cardiovascular health,” says Dr Sinha.
Long-term stress increases the risk of hypertension and cardiac events, making emotional balance just as important as physical fitness.
5. Strong social ties or Moai
The idea of Moai refers to close-knit social groups that provide emotional support, companionship, and shared responsibility. Dr Sinha says these strong relationships play a surprisingly powerful role in heart health.
“People with strong social networks tend to have healthier habits, lower stress, and even longer lives. Loneliness itself can raise the risk of heart disease by nearly 30%,” he explains.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.