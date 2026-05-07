Hara Hachi Bu to Moai: 5 Japanese lifestyle habits that will keep your heart healthy

Why Japanese habits may be the secret to a healthier heart. (Photo: Freepik)

Japan has long fascinated the world with its remarkable life expectancy and healthier ageing. The country is often seen as a model for long-term wellness. Doctors say this longevity is not simply genetic luck. It is deeply connected to everyday lifestyle habits that promote heart health, reduce stress, and support overall well-being.

According to Dr Prabhat Ranjan Sinha, Senior Consultant – Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, “Much of Japan’s life expectancy is shaped by a culture that naturally builds healthy behaviours into daily life, whether it is food choices, movement, or strong social connections.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

Here are five Japanese lifestyle habits that can help keep your heart healthy.