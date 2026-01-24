Soha Ali Khan shares her morning green juice for hormone and gut health: ‘This is not a detox…’

Soha Ali Khan shares her morning green juiceSoha Ali Khan shares her morning green juice. (Source: Instagram/@sakpataudi)

The new year brings in new beginnings, and if you are on the hunt for a healthy addition to your wellness routine, Soha Ali Khan has you covered. The actor has a New Year’s gift for us all—a morning drink to support gut health and immunity. Taking to Instagram, she shared functional nutritionist Nidhi Behl’s recipe for the juice.

“My Happy New Year present to you – as promised, here’s the green juice I have most mornings 💚This is not a detox juice — your liver already does that well enough, but think of this as gentle daily support: hydration, fibre, minerals, and anti-inflammatory foods that help the body do what it already knows how to do. Thank you @tinkerbehl for the recipe!” she mentioned in the caption of her Instagram post.

Ingredients

• ½ carrot
• ½ cucumber
• 2 stalks of celery
• ¼ cup coconut water
• 1½ tsp chia seeds, soaked overnight
• 1 small piece dragon fruit, cubed
• ⅛ tsp fresh grated ginger
• A handful of coriander leaves
• 1 handful mung bean sprouts, lightly steamed
• 1½ tsp hemp seeds
• 1 handful baby greens/lettuce/microgreens (rotate these)

Directions

Blend all ingredients until smooth. Add extra coconut water for a thinner consistency.

“I usually have this after breakfast and before lunch and find it helps with digestion, hormone balance and sustained energy — especially on mornings that feel heavy or sluggish,” Khan said, adding a word of caution: “Start slow, rotate your ingredients, and always listen to your body.”

Soha Ali Khan shares her morning green juice The drink’s benefit is better understood as indirect support rather than direct hormone “balancing.” (Source: Instagram/@sakpataudi)

Deepalakshmi, a registered dietitian at Shree Balaji Medical College, Chennai, told indianexpress.com that the morning green juice featured in the reel combines hydrating vegetables, seeds, sprouts, and greens, offering gentle daily support for the gut and overall metabolic balance.

Supports gut health

Ingredients like cucumber, celery and coconut water boost hydration and electrolyte balance, which is essential for smooth digestion and regular bowel movements.

The fibre from chia, hemp seeds, and vegetables helps improve stool consistency, feed beneficial gut bacteria, and support the growth of a healthier microbiome — all of which can reduce bloating and sluggish digestion over time.

Ginger adds another layer of gut support with its natural compounds that ease gastric irritation, improve motility and help food move through the digestive tract more comfortably.

Improves hormonal balance

Where hormones are concerned, Deepalakshmi clarified that the drink’s benefit is better understood as indirect support rather than direct hormone “balancing.”

“The combination of fibre, healthy fats and plant protein can help stabilise blood sugar levels and reduce sharp glucose spikes, which plays a key role in maintaining insulin balance — a hormone that influences energy, appetite regulation and even mood. By supporting healthier insulin responses and lowering inflammatory load through greens, coriander and ginger, the drink may help the body maintain more stable hormonal signalling in the background,” she explained, adding that these effects are subtle and require consistency.

While one drink won’t correct hormonal issues, the dietitian added that when consumed as part of a routine, it may complement other lifestyle habits.

ALSO READ | Nia Sharma drinks this vegetable juice for glowing skin: ‘Main sahi mein sundar hogayi na…’

Overall, Deepalakshmi shared that this green drink works more as a daily nourishment tool than a cure. It’s a gentle, supportive beverage—not a fix, but a nudge in the right direction. “It hydrates the body, provides micronutrients like potassium, folate and antioxidants, and encourages better gut motility and microbial health. These factors indirectly create a more supportive environment for hormones to function optimally,” she said.

However, she reiterated that it shouldn’t replace meals, medical advice or treatment for diagnosed hormonal concerns. “For those with IBS, sensitive digestion or thyroid issues, starting slow and rotating ingredients is a sensible step to prevent discomfort,” she said.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

