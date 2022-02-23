Happy birthday, Bhagyashree: The best health lessons we’ve learnt from the actor

Actor and philanthropist Bhagyashree turns 53 today. The Maine Pyaar Kiya star, who is a proponent of a healthy and balanced lifestyle, often takes to Instagram to share health tips — from exercise and diet to motivation — for her fans and followers.

On her birthday, we take a look at some of the best health lessons we’ve learnt from her:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

The actor shared a video wherein she answered a common question people have — is fruit better eaten whole, or juiced? Bhagyashree said that both fruit and fruit juice have the same kind of nutrients, it’s only fiber that is lost when a fruit is juiced. Stressing the importance of adding fruits to your diet because of their vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and phytonutrients content, she also clarified that fresh fruit juice doesn’t have more sugar than the fruit.

ALSO READ | Bhagyashree loves eating this delicious winter fruit; shares the many healthy benefits

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

Sharing her Diwali diet tip, Bhagyashree warned against using olive oil, which people deem most healthy of all oils, when it comes to deep frying foods like samosa, puri, and kachori. She explained that olive oil gets oxidised quickly in high temperature, and instead advised using ghee or peanut oil for deep frying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

One of Bhagyashree’s holistic health and wellness tips is also to “pause and relax”. The actor wrote in her post: “There are 1440 minutes in a day, taking 5 of those to breathe in love for yourself (mind, body and soul) is not going to stress you out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

If you are looking for a green juice recipe that has multiple health benefits and will be the perfect start to your day, try Bhagyashree’s green apple, celery, and ginger juice which, she noted, “has flavonoids and is anti-inflammatory”, besides keeping UTI and kidney problems away. In the video, she also shared that between green and red apple, the former has more vitamin A, C, K, and potassium.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

During the third Covid wave fueled by the Omicron variant, Bhagyashree shared a video stressing on the importance of zinc when it comes to one’s immunity. She wrote in her caption, “New infections, variant viruses, pollution and changing environment bring challenges that we have to combat everyday.” She added that “Zinc is a micro nutrient that has macro effect on immunity. Since it cannot be produced by the body, we have to make sure we eat foods that have it.” She also mentioned some vegetarian sources of zinc like kale, peas, garlic, milk, yoghurt, and cheese, stressing on the importance of adding micronutrients in one’s diet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhagyashree (@bhagyashree.online)

Most recently, Bhagyashree shared an exercise tutorial for tired feet after wearing heels. She wrote in her caption that even though she loves wearing heels, it is important to know that “long term wearing heels can not only cause painful soles but can also affect muscles on your calves and hamstrings, its important to pamper them too.” Sharing a 5 minute exercise routine for “happy feet”, she added, “It is important to release these muscles that, in turn, also help take the load off your knees.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!