Watch Alia Bhatt reveal her diet secrets in this throwback video

Do you know Alia Bhatt’s favourite food? (Source: File Photo) Do you know Alia Bhatt’s favourite food? (Source: File Photo)

There are many misconceptions about what one should eat or avoid. While what suits one may not suit the other, there are certain diet restrictions that one should have in place to be able to watch over one’s health. That’s what Alia Bhatt, who turns 27 today, swears by. In this throwback Facebook Live from 2017 with celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, Bhatt revealed the key dietary changes that she incorporated to look fit, not thin.

Watch!

Considering her dedication to health and fitness, she said it is time we stop seeing food as carbs, proteins, and vegetables and instead focus on wholesome nutrition of a “full plate of food”. “It is a shame that we have reduced food to carbs, proteins, veggies and fat. I feel it is not right,” she said.

Stressing on how one should be mindful, and solely enjoy eating instead of focusing on other forms of entertainment, she said “when you are eating, it should be just you and food”.

Highlighting how food trends found online should not be blindly followed, the Raazi actor said, “Everyone’s talking about gluten-free pizza, brown bread and red rice, about reducing their carb intake, and I’m eating white bread and butter at 4 am. Rujuta showed me how local food eaten in moderation can be healthy.”

Bhatt also shared that she never skips a “rejuvenating glass of sugarcane juice post-workout”.

According to her and Diwekar, sugar shouldn’t be ignored as it “helps cool down the body temperature after working out”.

She spilled the beans on her favourite food and not surprisingly, it was good-old ghar ka khaana. Bhatt mentioned, “Dal khichdi and curd rice are my favourites with a spoonful of ghee.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd