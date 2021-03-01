Happiness, peace, personal growth top reasons for most Indians to meditate: Survey

A recently-conducted survey found out that the pursuit of happiness, peace, and personal growth are the reasons why most Indians meditate. The survey also shed light on how meditation helps different age groups differently.

Peace and happiness top the charts across all age groups – 20 per cent for 18-25 years, 42 per cent for 26-35 years, 49 per cent for 36-45 years and 46-55 years, and 41 per cent for senior citizens. Also, the age bracket of 18-25 years and 46-55 years showed similar patterns; the quest for peace and happiness was followed by better sleep, personal growth, and stress management, in that order.

The survey conducted by meditation and mindfulness app, ThinkRight.me, which interviewed 1,000 individuals between the age group of 18 years to 60 years, across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune, cited stress management and better sleep as other key areas where meditation has helped individuals.

To break it down, in the 18-25 age bracket, while 16 per cent meditated for better sleep, 15 per cent for personal growth, 10 per cent meditated to combat stress. In the 46-55 age bracket, the numbers in similar order were 30 per cent followed by 25 per cent and lastly 21 per cent.

Coming to the 26-35 age group, the figures were stress (25 per cent) over sleep (21 per cent) and personal growth (20 per cent). For 36-45 year olds, personal growth (25 per cent) trumped sleep (21 per cent) and stress management (21 per cent). Lastly, for senior citizens, the order was stress (18 per cent) over personal growth (16 per cent) and sleep (12 per cent).

As per the survey’s city-specific analysis, while people in Pune and Bengaluru are in search of peace and happiness, Delhiites turn to meditation for better sleep and stress management.

Talking about the survey, Rajan Navani, vice chairman and managing director mentioned how India often tops the charts when it comes to studies on stress and anxiety. “I’ve personally been an avid proponent of the benefits of meditation since several years. With time, we also hope more people take to meditation and a more mindful way of life, so collectively, there’s a positive change in people’s overall mental and emotional well-being.”

