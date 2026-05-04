The ‘dust’ danger: Why Hantavirus is a silent risk in closed spaces

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Three people have been reported dead following a suspected Hantavirus outbreak aboard a cruise ship on the Atlantic Ocean, the World Health Organization (WHO) told the BBC. According to their report, the MV Hondius ship, travelling from Argentina to Cape Verde with 150 or so passengers, recorded one confirmed and five suspected cases of this rare but dangerous disease.
Dr Shilpa Singi, Lead Consultant – Academies and Strategies Internal Medicine, Aster Whitefield Hospital, Bangalore explains that Hantavirus is an infection that occurs when people come into contact with infected rodent urine and droppings and saliva from a group of viruses.
Dr Swati Rajagopal, Senior Consultant – Infectious Disease & Travel Medicine, Aster CMI Hospital, Bangalore, adds that while it does not spread through casual contact between people in most cases, humans also run the risk of getting infected by breathing in contaminated air with rodent urine, droppings, or saliva, especially in closed or dusty spaces.
Dr Singi informs that Hantavirus infections have two main clinical presentations: Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), a lung illness, and haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome, a kidney disease.
“Early symptoms are typically non-specific because they resemble common viral infections which creates difficulties for doctors to make an accurate diagnosis. Patients typically present with fever and fatigue, muscle aches, headache, and gastrointestinal symptoms, which include nausea and abdominal pain,” she tells indianexpress.com.
Doctors establish a warning because the disease shows capacity to advance its progression at a rapid pace. “Patients who develop the condition will experience cough and shortness of breath together with serious respiratory distress which occurs when fluid builds up in their lungs within a few days after symptoms begin. In fact, recent study results demonstrate that HPS, a severe medical condition, has a 40% fatality rate which requires immediate medical treatment,” she shares.
However, presently there’s a lack of effective antiviral treatment for treating hantavirus infection. The medical approach to treatment focuses on providing supportive care — oxygen therapy, fluid management and intensive care for patients who experience severe symptoms.
Dr Singi reiterates that the process of prevention is essential because it serves as the primary defense against the virus. She strongly recommends that people avoid places which have rodent infestations and practise proper sanitation. “Seal homes to block rodent access and use protective equipment during the cleaning of safer spaces which might have rodent waste,” she advises.
Dr Rajagopal also suggests cleaning areas with rodent droppings while wearing gloves and a mask, and avoid sweeping dry dust, as this can spread the virus into the air. Proper hygiene and pest control play a key role in reducing risk.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.