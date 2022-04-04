Halsey underwent surgery just three days before Grammy Awards 2022: ‘I’m fragile’

Halsey was seen walking the red carpet at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas just three days after undergoing an operation.

The singer took to Instagram to share an album of pictures, presumably of the time spent in recuperation — which also featured a photo of their son Ender, born in July 2021 — asking fans to “be gentle” with them.

The pictures included one from the hospital, in which the 27-year-old was seen in a surgical mask and a hospital gown. “The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first endometriosis surgery,” they wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey)

“I walked the carpet with my stitches still in… As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago,” they shared, adding, “Only posting this to say, if you see me be gentle lol I’m fragile. Fragile but excited [sic].”

On the red carpet, the mother-of-one wore a sculptured Pressiat corset dress with a dramatic hat and opted for bold, dramatic lips.

Halsey arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Halsey arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Dr Aruna Muralidhar, senior consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, Fortis Hospital, Richmond Road, Bangalore, had previously explained that endometriosis is a chronic disease affecting 1/10th of women. It involves the spread of endometrial glands from the inner lining of the uterus to various parts of the pelvis and other organs.

“These glands respond to hormones (especially estrogen) just like the lining of the womb. It is not cancer, nor is it an infection, but quite debilitating. It may reduce the quality of life,” she said.

The doctor had added that specific management options can be discussed towards allaying the particular symptom primarily affecting the woman. “Pain can be managed with various analgesics, hormonal treatment and other alternative methods. Subfertility may need surgical management.”

