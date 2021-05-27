Halle Berry says being on keto diet for 30 years helped her manage diabetes

Halle Berry said she has been on a keto diet for 30 years now, ever since she was diagnosed with diabetes at 22.

Talking about the life-changing moment, she was quoted as saying by the Insider, “It was a moment I’ll never forget. I had to re-spin the way I lived my life and have carried that with me ever since. Because I’m diabetic, nutrition has been a big part of my life and for the past almost 30 years I have been following the ketogenic lifestyle.”

Earlier, the Catwoman actor had spoken in detail about her health and food intake in an Instagram post, mentioning how keto is “largely responsible” for slowing down her “ageing process”.

“The keto lifestyle offers so many benefits such as weight loss, (moms that’s how we get rid of our baby bellies), appetite control, more energy, and better mental performance,” she wrote.

“If you’re like me, you can possibly reverse type 2 diabetes, you’ll experience better physical endurance, better skin and also less acne if that’s an issue. And it even helps control migraines!” she wrote.

The benefits of keto diet, however, have been contested by experts. It raised doubt especially after actor Mishti Mukherjee’s death in 2020 because of kidney failure allegedly caused by the keto diet. A low-carb diet, keto relies on eating high amounts of fat alongside proteins and can affect the kidney if the diet is followed for a long time.

Nutritionists have also argued that avoiding a range of foods because of the carbohydrate content like coloured fruits and vegetables, whole grains, cereals and nuts, may lead to a deficiency of vitamins and minerals, and is therefore not healthy. Instead, one should follow a healthy and balanced diet with the right combination of nutrients including probiotics, prebiotics, vitamins, minerals.