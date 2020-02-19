Haldi doodh: What type of turmeric and milk should you use?

Turmeric milk has numerous health benefits. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Turmeric milk has numerous health benefits. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

The health benefits of haldi doodh or turmeric milk are not unknown, with these ranging from cleansing blood to improving insulin function in the body. It is recommended that you drink a glass of haldi doodh before going to bed regularly. The milk we drink in this case is the regular one available at a local dairy. But can you also use some other kind of milk with tumeric? Yes, says celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar.

In an Instagram post, Diwekar advised, “…in case you live in areas where it’s tough to access that then look for milk from free grazing cows. The best kind of milk is the one that goes bad (in a couple of hours when not refrigerated). As far as oat, almond, soy, etc, milks go, they aren’t really environmentally sustainable. But can you add haldi to it? Yes, you totally can.”

Now, what about the turmeric you use? Should you consume the packaged haldi powder? Diwekar writes you can buy it from “places that sell locally and naturally grown haldi“. She adds, “And if you would like a more romantic answer then the haldi that grows in the shade of a banana tree with a mirchi and genda phool growing next to it.”

Benefits of turmeric milk or haldi doodh

Turmeric milk, also known for its ayurvedic qualities, is known to be a cure for cough and cold, and is commonly consumed in most Indian households. Diwekar pointed out that adding a “pinch of haldi along with pepper or nutmeg” to milk ensures you do not catch cold from drinking it at night.

Turmeric milk or haldi doodh can also help you lose weight, as it is a powerful combination of “essential fatty acids, antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents” that accelerates fat loss, Diwekar explained.

Haldi doodh, according to Diwekar, is also beneficial for those suffering from Polycystic Ovary Disease (PCOD). “Especially if you are struggling with the cystic acne. In which case, don’t forget the pinch of aliv seeds with it,” she wrote in her long post.

How to drink haldi doodh

But why is it that we are asked to drink haldi doodh at night? “One of the main purposes of haldi milk is to accelerate recovery and that happens when its had just at bedtime. It allows you to optimise your hormonal balance that results in you waking up lesser in the middle of the night and waking up fresher, younger, with each passing day,” said the nutritionist.

As healthy and beneficial as haldi doodh might be, you need to be careful about the amount of haldi you add to milk as having it in excess can lead to acidity and bloating, warned the nutritionist. “But as a pinch with your milk, as a tadka in your sabzis and dals, it remains a safe herb for people of all ages and conditions,” she emphasised.

Take a look at Diwekar’s post:

