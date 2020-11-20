From controlling hair fall to building immunity: Top reasons to eat mulberry or shehtoot

Here's why you should have this delicious fruit. (Source: Unsplash)

Nature is bountiful and many of its products like fruits and vegetables are rich in antioxidants which are good for one’s health and nutrition. And one such nutritional fruit is mulberry which is commonly found in many neighbourhoods. Not only do they taste delicious but also have numerous health benefits.

According to a study published in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), mulberry “showed considerable high nutritional value and antioxidant activity” which could be developed for functional food that benefits human health.

Here’s what ayurvedic expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar recently shared about the colourful berries which can be eaten both dried and fresh.

*As they are full of vitamins and nutrients, mulberries are a good source of vitamin K, C and potassium.

*They aid in digestion, control diabetes, treat high cholesterol, and even prevent cavities and gum disease.

*Mulberries contain carbohydrates that convert sugar into glucose, thereby providing energy to the cells. Consuming mulberries increases iron intake and ensures an ample supply of oxygen to the tissues.

*Mulberries also help reduce hair fall, acne and blemishes, delay ageing, good for dry and sensitive skin and are best for the liver.

“They are best for our health and help in almost all body functions. So if you can find them anywhere around you, just get your hands dirty and relish them,” explained Dr Bhavsar.

