Losing hair? Here’s why it could be happening

Losing a few strands every day is normal. But if you start losing clumps of hair, you should be alarmed. More often than not, loss of volume has something to do with your diet and bodily functions.

Advertising

There could be many reasons for your hair loss. It could be that you have recently given birth, or are pregnant, and your hormones are having a field day. Or you could be suffering from a thyroid disease. Scalp infections and/or stress and depression could also be making you lose hair. Other possible causes include high blood pressure, cancer, arthritis, etc.

While it is advisable to get it checked by a professional, here are some things that could be happening with your body — ones that are well within your control. So, do not get alarmed and read on.

ALSO READ | Struggling with hairfall? Try these foods that are high in zinc

Not enough protein

Advertising

Does your diet lack essential proteins? Proteins help in the creation of hair. If your meals do not have sufficient protein, there’s a possibility your hair may stop growing, change colour and fall out. Foods that are rich in protein include seeds and nuts, eggs, dairy products like milk, cheese and yogurt, poultry and fish products, to name a few.

Stress

If you are in a situation that causes you to stress, you might end up losing a copious amount of a hair. A job that’s making you feel anxious about your performance, the loss of a loved one, are some of the reasons. This, however, is not a permanent situation, and you can get back the lost volume if things get under control.

Not-so-friendly hair products

You may have used — or are still using — harsh products on your hair. Applying hair straightening chemicals and using heat on the hair damages its follicles, raising the risk of hair loss. It might make you feel and look good temporarily, the impact is pretty negative. Avoid it altogether and opt for alternative techniques instead.

ALSO READ | Here’s how you can straighten your hair without damaging them

Not enough iron

If you do not consume foods rich in iron — like, dark green leafy vegetables, dark chocolate, soybeans, lentils, tofu, organ meats, etc. — you might find yourself losing hair. Experts say that women between the ages of 19 and 50, should consume 18 mg of iron every day. Add plenty of iron-rich foods in your diet and see the difference.