Hailey Bieber opens up about mental health journey, says therapy has been a ‘game-changer’

Mental health conversations have finally entered the mainstream with people opening up about their struggles with depression and anxiety. As such, recently, Hailey Bieber shared her mental healthcare journey, in a YouTube video.

Revealing what helps keep her mental health in check, she said, “There are several things I like to do to check in with myself. One of those things is talking to somebody you trust. Also, talk to a therapist if you have access to that. I also love to just spend time outside in nature. I love taking baths and doing breathing exercises. You can do counted breathing – breathing in from three and then, breathing out for seven. It has really helped me in times when I was feeling a lot of anxiety. I started doing a lot of those things and that has affected my mental health by just helping me to feel calmer, more at peace, more at ease.”

Calling therapy “a game-changer”, the 25-year-old model added, “Therapy is something that has been a regular part of my life for the last four years. It’s something that I felt not sure of in the beginning but the more I’ve grown my relationship with my therapist, it has been such a game-changer for me. It’s a space where I feel really safe, to be able to talk about what’s going on in my mind, say things out loud and not feel judged.”

One of the most mentally-taxing things for Hailey has been social media, she said. “Something I found to be really hard and really taxing for my mental health is social media, and my relationship with social media. I am somebody who struggles with people-pleasing – really wanting everybody to like me and caring a lot about what people have to say and think. I appreciate social media and I think it’s a really wonderful and beautiful tool to be able to connect with people. I am in a space where I am trying to have the healthiest relationship with social media that I possibly can.”

Accepting and talking about her feelings have not been easy for her. Hailey said, ” I am somebody who has a really hard time admitting that I am going through a hard time. The older that I get, I am learning and still developing being able to be vulnerable and open instead of trying to have it all together all the time.”

Expressing her support to all those going through mental health issues, she concluded by saying, “I would just encourage anybody who is going through it to just know that I understand and we are all in it together. You are not alone in what you go through ever. I understand that therapy is not accessible to everybody and I feel really grateful and very privileged to be able to afford it.”

