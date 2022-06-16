‘He’s feeling a lot better’: Hailey Bieber gives update on Justin Bieber’s face paralysis

Justin Bieber recently opened up about experiencing “full paralysis” on one side of his face, caused due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The condition rendered the singer incapable of even blinking his eyes and smiling on one side.

Ever since Justin made the revelation, fans have been impatiently waiting for him to get better and return to singing. Giving an update on his condition, Hailey Bieber told Good Morning America that he is “doing really well, and he’s getting better every single day. He’s feeling a lot better”.

She added, “He’s going to be totally OK and I am just grateful that he’s fine.”

Further, the 25-year-old model expressed gratitude for all the fan support that the couple has been receiving. “Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations, and it is actually been really amazing.”

Earlier this year, Hailey, too, had faced a health struggle as experienced a mini-stroke. “I feel a lot better after that situation. I feel good. I had a procedure done to close this hole in my heart, and I’m just giving my body the time to heal and recover. It was a little hard for me to recover from the procedure — just giving myself the time to workout again and feel like normal,” she said, talking about her recovery.

Highlighting the silver lining amidst their individual health struggles, Hailey mentioned that the past few months have brought her and Justin together and made them a lot closer.

Justin and Hailey got married in September 2019 in a wedding ceremony held in Bluffton, South Carolina.

