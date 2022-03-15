Hailey Bieber treated for a blood clot in the brain; everything to know about its signs and symptoms

Hailey Bieber had a bit of a health scare recently, when she was admitted to a hospital with a blood clot in the brain. The 25-year-old issued a statement after being discharged, in a now-unavailable Instagram story, in which she explained exactly what happened.

According to a People report, the statement read, “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke-like symptoms and was taken to the hospital.”

She continued, “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours. Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through, I’m home now and doing well, and I’m so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!”

The outlet also confirmed that the supermodel, who is married to singer Justin Bieber, was hospitalised in Palm Springs last week.

To understand more about blood clots in the brain and how fatal they can be, we reached out to Dr Sonal Gupta, director and HOD, neurosurgery, Fortis Hospital Shalimar Bagh, who said that there is something called ‘transient ischemic attack (TIA)’, which is the “beginning of a stroke”.

“A patient may get symptoms like paralysis on one side for a transient period of time, less than a minute or two. Or they can have speech difficulty, and then recover within minutes. These are warning signs of a major stroke. There are no tell-tale signs as such whether a patient is going to get a stroke. Yes, there are certain risk factors and these patients should be more watchful.”

The doctor added that certain predisposing factors are diabetes, blood pressure, age, obesity, smoking, alcohol and high-cholesterol.

Dr Gupta said stroke can have a genetic predisposition as well. “But if the patient has diabetes or blood pressure, they should be strictly controlled. Obese patients have a much higher risk of stroke.”

Recovery

“A window period of four hours is ‘golden hours’. The moment they get the symptoms, if the patient reaches a tertiary care centre within four hours, where facility for thrombolysis is available — which is injecting a drug which can dissolve the clot, so the brain is not permanently damaged — they will not develop a permanent deficit from stroke,” the doctor concluded.

