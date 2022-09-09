scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

This rare condition can cause you to shed bloody tears

To prevent the condition, Prof Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev suggested keeping the eyes healthy "by having routine eye exams and treating any underlying issues"

hemolacria, bloody tearsIn some cases, there is no root cause of hemolacria (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Bloody tears have long been associated with vampires in popular fiction. But, did you know that, in some cases, humans can also shed tears composed of blood? Hemolacria or blood in tears is a condition where a person’s tears are partially or completely tinged with blood. It can be caused by different ocular or systemic conditions, Dr Shalini Shetty, Senior Consultant Ophthalmologist, Apollo Hospitals, Bangalore said.

What is it caused by?

Explaining that in some cases there is no root cause of hemolacria, which he described as a “rare condition”, Prof Dr Mahipal Singh Sachdev, Chairman and Managing Director, Centre For Sight listed some possible reasons behind the condition.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...Premium
Disquiet in Mamata allies among intelligentsia as list of TMC leaders und...
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...Premium
Sutr Santati exhibition in the Capital’s National Museum pays tribu...
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India

*Hormonal changes
*Inflammation
*Menstruation in women
*Conjunctival injuries
*Injuries and trauma
*Nosebleeds
*High blood pressure
*Tumours
*Blood diseases like haemophilia.
*Blocked tear duct.

Uncontrolled hypertension, people on blood thinning medications like aspirin, warfarin, or heparin, and eye conditions such as trauma to the conjunctiva, pyogenic granuloma, lacrimal sac malignancies etc can also lead to bloody tears, Dr Shetty added.

ALSO READ |What your eyes reveal about your health

Other symptoms

Apart from blood-tinged tears, hemolacria manifests itself as:

*Visual disturbances/ blurry vision
*Red tint to vision
*Scratched/injured eye
*Blood vessels becoming fragile and ruptured.
*Constant red tears
*Pain and pressure in the eye

Advertisement

“Headache, bleeding and bruising elsewhere in the body” can also be seen in the case of hemolacria, Dr Shetty explained.

Dr Shetty stressed that one must consult their doctor so that the underlying condition could be investigated and diagnosed (source: Unsplash)

Prevention

To prevent the condition, Dr Sachdev suggested keeping the eyes healthy “by having routine eye exams and treating any underlying issues as directed by your doctor. When handling potentially dangerous items, taking the proper safety precautions and preventing eye injuries can also help prevent this.”

Advertisement
ALSO READ |Are your eyes tired? These essential nutrients can help you find relief

According to the expert, bloody tears frequently don’t need to be treated. However, in some serious cases, it is recommended to:

*Start medications and use eye drops for the infection depending upon the cause
*Dilating and flushing to drain tears
*Eye surgery in extreme cases

Dr Shetty stressed that one must consult their doctor so that the underlying condition could be investigated and diagnosed.

Who is more at risk?

“People who have conjunctivitis, any previous internal injury to the eye, a person having older fragile blood vessel, or tumour are at a high risk,” Dr Sachdev said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-09-2022 at 03:50:01 pm
Next Story

Education minister invites US Educational institutes to partner with India for skilling and transformation

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

'Court has realised the hollowness of case': Kappan's wife lauds SC verdict

'Court has realised the hollowness of case': Kappan's wife lauds SC verdict

Will Rahul Gandhi be Congress chief again? He says, ‘It will be clear when…’

Will Rahul Gandhi be Congress chief again? He says, ‘It will be clear when…’

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how its flags, currency & anthem will now change

Britain has a new monarch. Here's how its flags, currency & anthem will now change

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Places of Worship Act: SC gives Centre 2 weeks to reply

Tata Group in talks with Wistron for assembling iPhones in India

Tata Group in talks with Wistron for assembling iPhones in India

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Apple event: 3 things that left me impressed the most…

Premium
Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

Can bananas help in weight loss? Is the best fruit for high cholesterol?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop at the box office

Premium
Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Story behind the black-and-white photo used to announce Queen's passing

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, Ganesh visarjan, Lord Ganesh immersion ceremonies, Ganesh visarjan 2022, photos of Ganesh visarjan, Ganesh idol immersion photos, indian express news
Goodbye, Bappa! Devotees bid adieu to the lord as immersion ceremonies mark the end of Ganesh Chaturthi
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement