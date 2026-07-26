‘Had to do a tummy tuck surgery’: Farah Khan on how she lost ‘extra skin’ post child birth

Farah Khan recently opened up about undergoing a tummy tuck years after giving birth to triplets during a conversation on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast. Recalling her experience, she said, “At one point, after 4-5 years, I had to go and do a tummy tuck surgery because it was just like there was so much extra skin. Just you know, it was horrible.”

Her revelation was later discussed by cosmetic surgeon Dr Prashant Yadav, who noted in a social media post, “Farah Khan openly admitted to getting a tummy tuck after giving birth to triplets. After carrying triplets, no amount of gym or dieting can remove skin whose elastic fibres have stretched beyond their natural limit. Farah’s honesty opens a conversation that every mother who has struggled post-pregnancy deserves to hear—that choosing surgical correction is self-care backed by medical science.”

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

The thought-provoking statement poses an important question: Can exercise and diet really reverse loose abdominal skin after pregnancy, or are there situations where surgery becomes the only effective option? To understand the medical reality, Dr Richa Bharadwaj, Consultant Gynaecologist & Obstetrician, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, explains that Farah Khan’s experience is medically plausible, particularly after a multiple pregnancy.

“Pregnancy, especially when carrying triplets, stretches the skin, connective tissue, and abdominal muscles much more than a single pregnancy does. Once the skin loses its elasticity, exercise can strengthen the muscles underneath but cannot tighten or remove excess skin,” she elaborates.

She adds that women should first allow their bodies adequate time to recover. “If a woman has persistent loose, hanging skin even after reaching a stable weight and giving her body six to twelve months to recover postpartum, it is unlikely that diet or workouts alone will correct it,” says Dr Bharadwaj.

What exactly is a tummy tuck surgery?

One of the biggest misconceptions, says Dr Bharadwaj, is that a tummy tuck is a weight-loss surgery. “A tummy tuck, or abdominoplasty, is a body-contouring procedure. It removes excess skin, tightens stretched abdominal muscles, and reshapes the abdomen. It is not meant for weight loss.”

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She explains that the procedure is fundamentally different from liposuction. “Liposuction only removes pockets of fat and does not address loose skin or muscle separation. Similarly, postpartum fitness programmes help improve strength, posture, and overall fitness and can reduce body fat, but they cannot remove stretched skin or repair significant muscle separation in every case.”

How can mothers tell what’s normal—and what’s not?

The postpartum body undergoes significant changes, many of which improve naturally over time. However, some symptoms may indicate conditions such as diastasis recti, a separation of the abdominal muscles.

Dr Bharadwaj explains: “In the first few months after delivery, it is normal for the abdomen to feel soft and look fuller. Diastasis recti often shows up as a gap between the abdominal muscles or a bulge that becomes more noticeable when getting up from bed or doing a sit-up.”

Loose skin, on the other hand, presents differently. “Excess skin usually appears as loose folds that remain despite weight loss,” she says.

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What should women try before considering surgery?

Dr Bharadwaj stresses that surgery should never be the first step. “Before considering surgery, women should allow enough time for recovery, maintain a healthy diet, achieve a stable weight, and follow a guided postpartum physiotherapy or core-strengthening programme.”

Only if these measures fail to improve symptoms should surgery enter the conversation. “Surgery is usually considered only when recovery has plateaued and the excess skin or muscle separation continues to affect comfort, function, or quality of life,” she explains.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.