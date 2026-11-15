‘Mom mixed whey protein in rotis’: Nutritionist’s daughter reveals unusual childhood food habits

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Digital creator Pratika Thakur recently took to Instagram to share what it feels like to be raised by a nutritionist, dropping a few controversial habits common in her household but “not really common in anyone else’s house”. “I started consuming protein powders when I was one year old, and I started whey protein when I was twelve years old. My mom used to mix it in rotis and give it to me,” she shared, adding: “I never had chocos and milk or anything like that before school. I used to have a protein shake with a fruit every day.”
Thakur also mentioned that every single member of her family lifts weights. “If you come to my house, snacks offered are like makhana, walnuts or something. If we wanted to eat junk food, we would have to eat our food before that, or else have a protein shake before that,” she concluded.
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Is it safe to have protein shakes this young?
Dt. Gulnaaz Shaikh, chief dietitian at KIMS Hospitals, Thane, says the body already experiences natural growth spurts when a person is young, and hormones and adequate food intake support this growth.
“Having protein shakes early on may not directly inhibit growth, but it may displace whole foods, which are very important during these years, and the full spectrum of nutrients that whole foods have. Whole foods also provide vitamins, minerals, and dietary fibre in addition to protein,” she told indianexpress.com.
According to her, protein shakes are simply concentrated sources of protein. “They work best when combined with a balanced diet and regular exercise. They are helpful when it comes to meeting elevated protein targets, but they can be avoided for teenagers who can more easily accomplish their protein goals through food,” she suggests, adding that waiting also allows for focusing on healthy eating rather than on a protein shake for supplementation or convenience during a young person’s food development stage.
Beware of too much protein
Sheikh also said that you need to be cognisant of portion size. “More protein does not equal a good result, and you could cause too much stress on your kidneys with an excessive amount. Therefore, she pointed out that we also need to consider daily dietary routine first. “If a person already can meet their protein needs completely through food, protein shakes may not even be necessary,” Shaikh shared.
Rather than trying to consume a large amount of protein in one meal, she suggested distributing it across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and one or two healthy snacks. “This approach not only improves protein absorption but also helps you feel full longer, supports muscle recovery, and keeps energy levels steady,” the expert concluded.
DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.