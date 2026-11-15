‘Mom mixed whey protein in rotis’: Nutritionist’s daughter reveals unusual childhood food habits

Digital creator Pratika Thakur recently took to Instagram to share what it feels like to be raised by a nutritionist, dropping a few controversial habits common in her household but “not really common in anyone else’s house”. “I started consuming protein powders when I was one year old, and I started whey protein when I was twelve years old. My mom used to mix it in rotis and give it to me,” she shared, adding: “I never had chocos and milk or anything like that before school. I used to have a protein shake with a fruit every day.”

Thakur also mentioned that every single member of her family lifts weights. “If you come to my house, snacks offered are like makhana, walnuts or something. If we wanted to eat junk food, we would have to eat our food before that, or else have a protein shake before that,” she concluded.