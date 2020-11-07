Gynecologic cancer: What is it and why we need to talk about it

Gynecological cancers are one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in women worldwide. (Source: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Any cancers that begins in women’s reproductive organs are called gynecological cancers. Cancer arises when the body cells divide uncontrollably without any control and start to damage and invade the surrounding body tissues. Gynecological cancers are one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths in women worldwide. On this National Cancer Awareness Day, observed annually on November 7, let’s understand more about what they are and why we need to talk about them, explained Dr Anjali Kumar, MBBS, MD (Obstetrics and Gynaecology), FICMCH, FMAS, CK Birla Hospital.

There are various kinds of gynecologic cancers like:

Cervical cancer

Cervical cancer affects the cells of the lining of the cervix, also known as mouth of uterus, which is inside the vagina but accessible for checkup very easily.

Ovarian cancer

Ovarian cancer grows when the cells in the ovary grow and multiply, eventually damaging the healthy ovarian tissue and invading the surrounding tissues. Ovarian cancer is the second most common gynecological cancer.

Uterine cancer

Commonly called endometrial cancer, uterine cancer is the abnormal growing of the uterine tissue. The buildup of cancer cells may form a mass (malignant tumour). Non-cancer cells that form a mass are termed benign tumors, like uterine fibroids and uterine polyps.

Vaginal cancer

Cancer arises when the body cells divide uncontrollably without any control. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock) Cancer arises when the body cells divide uncontrollably without any control. (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)

Vaginal cancer is one of the rare cancers that develops inside the vagina. It is mostly diagnosed in older women.

Vulvar cancer

Vulval cancer is another rare cancer that affects the external female sex organs. It commonly develops on the inner edges of the two pairs of lips of the vulva. It can also arise on the skin between the lips, as well as the clitoris, and the skin between the vulva and the anus.

There are multiple symptoms associated with gynecological cancers and every cancer type can be linked with specific symptoms. The common symptoms are:

*Vaginal bleeding or spotting after menopause

*Pain in the lower abdomen that persists for more than two weeks

*Feeling of lump in lower abdomen

*Bleeding between periods

*Bleeding/ spotting after sexual intercourse

*Unusual itching /discoloration/ growth over external genitalia

If you experience any of these symptoms, the best way is to get proper consultation for timely detection. Every gynecological cancer is different, with diverse signs, symptoms and risk factors. Every single woman is at risk for any kind of gynecologic cancers, and this risk increases with age. When these gynecologic cancers are detected early, the treatment becomes most effective. Gynecologic cancers are treated in numerous ways. The treatment depends on the kind of cancer and how much has it spread. Treatments include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. In some cases, a combination of treatment may also be recommended.

Surgery

This involves the removal of the cancer tissue by surgery. It is often the first line treatment for maximum gynecologic cancers. The surgery may depend on the type of cancer and the stage of cancer.

Chemotherapy

The process where special medicines are used to shrink and kill the cancer. The medicines can be pills or medicines injected in the veins.

Radiation

Radiation is the process of using high-energy rays (like X-rays) to kill the cancer inside the patient’s body.

Preventive measures

Although there is no definite way to prevent gynecologic cancer, one can reduce the risk factors by following these important steps:

*Understand your body: If you feel any kind of abnormality in for about two weeks or more, it is suggested to consult a doctor

*Get routine tests: These tests will help the doctor find precancerous changes in your cervix. All women aged 21 to 65 should get regular tests guided by the doctor

*Family history: If any family member has a history of ovarian cancer or any gynecologic cancers, doctors may suggest genetic testing and counselling

*Healthy lifestyle choices: Following a healthy and active lifestyle, maintaining a healthy weight will help reduce risk for certain gynecologic cancers, including uterine and ovarian cancer. Not smoking, eating a healthy diet, getting regular exercise, and practicing safe sex can also help.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd