Gynaecologist says irregular periods don't equal menopause: 'Pregnancy can still happen during peri menopause'

Understanding the real reasons and seeking timely medical advice can help women manage their reproductive health better and with confidence

By: Lifestyle Desk
Feb 16, 2026 09:30 AM IST
menopauseWhen is menopause confirmed? (Photo: Getty Images/Thinkstock)
Gynaecologist Dr Sugandhi Unnikrishnan recently clarified that, contrary to popular belief, fertility doesn’t stop overnight. “Irregular periods don’t equal menopause. Fertility does not stop overnight. Pregnancy can still happen during peri menopause. Test first. Assume later,” she noted on Instagram.

To verify, we reached out to Dr Richa Bharadwaj, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, who said that irregular cycles alone do not signal menopause. “Menopause is confirmed only after 12 continuous months without a period. Before that stage, many women enter perimenopause, where hormones change and periods may arrive early, late, lighter, or heavier. Ovulation can still occur during this phase, even if cycles feel unpredictable,” said Dr Bharadwaj.

Pregnancy is still possible as fertility does decline with age, but it does not stop suddenly. “Many women assume missed periods mean the end of fertility and skip protection, which can lead to unplanned pregnancies. Ovulation can happen unexpectedly, making pregnancy a real possibility,” said Dr Bharadwaj.

What other reasons can cause irregular or missed periods?

While menopause is one reason for irregular periods, there are many other possible causes, especially in younger women. Hormonal imbalance is one of the most common reasons. Stress, sudden weight gain or loss, lack of sleep, and intense exercise can disrupt hormone levels and affect the menstrual cycle, said Dr Swati Ajit Gaikwad, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Motherhood Hospital, Kharadi, Pune.

“Certain medications and lifestyle changes also affect hormone balance. These causes are common and often reversible, which is why irregular periods should not be labelled as menopause.”

When should a pregnancy test be considered?

Dr Bharadwaj said that any missed period during the reproductive years, including the 40s, should first be checked with a pregnancy test. “This helps rule out pregnancy early and avoids delays in care. Assuming menopause too quickly can overlook this step,” said Dr Bharadwaj.

What signs suggest it’s time to seek medical advice?

Dr Bharadwaj said that very heavy bleeding, long gaps between periods, spotting after intercourse, or symptoms like fatigue, hot flashes, or pelvic pain need attention. “These signs may indicate hormonal changes or other conditions that require evaluation.”

Irregular periods are a signal to pause and check, not jump to conclusions. “Testing first and understanding what the body is experiencing helps protect both reproductive health and overall wellbeing,” said Dr Bharadwaj.

Understanding the real reasons and seeking timely medical advice can help women manage their reproductive health better and with confidence, added Dr Gaikwad.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

