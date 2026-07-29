What Gyaneshwari Yadav’s 111 kg lift says about periods and performance: ‘Mera first day hai’

Indian weightlifter Gyaneshwari Yadav clinched the silver medal in the women’s 53kg category at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. While her podium finish won applause, it was her candid revelation after the event that resonated with women across the country.

During the post-match presentation, Yadav shared, “Aaj mera first day hai periods ka. Mere body waise work karega mujhe pata nahi tha. Toh maine apna best lagake, coaches ne mujhe trust karke weight diya 111. Maine training mein kiya hai woh weight, par jerk maine kabhi nahi kiya.” (Today is the first day of my period. I wasn’t sure how my body would perform. So I gave it my best. My coaches trusted me and gave me the 111 kg attempt. I had lifted that weight during training, but I had never managed it in the clean and jerk before.)

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.

So, can women perform at their peak during their periods? Does menstruation really reduce strength, endurance and power, or are these long-held myths?

According to Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, Gynaecologist and IVF Expert at Nurture Clinic, many women experience menstrual cramps, fatigue, bloating and reduced energy during the first few days of their periods, making workouts feel more challenging. However, this does not necessarily translate into poorer athletic performance.

“Many athletes experience physical challenges with the onset of menstruation, including menstrual cramps, fatigue, bloating and reduced energy levels from hormonal changes and blood loss. While these symptoms may make training or competition more difficult, this is not true for all women and the literature suggests that maximal strength, power output and endurance are not consistently compromised in most athletes during menstruation,” explains Dr Bajaj.

She adds that elite athletes routinely continue to train and compete successfully during their menstrual cycle. “Women with severe pain or heavy bleeding may experience less comfort, slower recovery and a greater sense of effort during exercise. Responses are highly individual and a personalised approach to management is essential,” she says.

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Should athletes train differently during different phases of the menstrual cycle?

According to Dr Bajaj, “Hormonal fluctuations that occur during the menstrual cycle may affect an athlete’s feelings and response to training; however, there is no scientific evidence to support a universal training programme based on cycle phases.”

She explains that during the follicular phase, when oestrogen gradually rises, some women report feeling more energetic and recovering better from workouts. In contrast, the luteal phase, dominated by progesterone, may leave some athletes feeling more fatigued, with a slightly higher body temperature and reduced exercise tolerance.

“These effects vary greatly among athletes. Instead of following a pre-designed training plan based on the menstrual cycle, coaches should teach athletes how to monitor symptoms and modify training intensity, volume or recovery accordingly. One size does not fit all. Personalised programming is much more effective,” says Dr Bajaj.

How can female athletes perform their best during periods?

“Good nutrition, fluid intake and recovery methods during the periods can help top female athletes perform at their best,” says Dr Bajaj.

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She recommends eating iron-rich foods such as lean meats, beans, spinach and fortified cereals to compensate for iron lost through menstrual bleeding. Adequate protein supports muscle repair, while carbohydrates help replenish energy stores after training.

Hydration is equally important, especially for athletes with heavy menstrual flow or gastrointestinal symptoms. To manage menstrual discomfort, Dr Bajaj advises warm-up exercises, stretching, heat therapy and medically approved anti-inflammatory medication where appropriate.

“Getting enough sleep, active recovery and monitoring symptoms also play a part. Athletes with severe pain, heavy bleeding and irregular periods should seek medical advice to rule out any underlying problems that need treatment,” she concludes.

DISCLAIMER: This article is based on information from the public domain and/or the experts we spoke to. Always consult your health practitioner before starting any routine.