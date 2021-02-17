Gwyneth Paltrow talks about healing her body post coronavirus infection

Gwyneth Paltrow has revealed that she had COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, and shared personal details of the experience in a blog post, mentioning how it caused her “fatigue” and “brain fog”.

The 48-year-old actor and businesswoman wrote in the post on her Goop website that she “had COVID-19 early on”. “In January, I had some tests done that showed really high levels of inflammation in my body. So I turned to one of the smartest experts I know in this space, the functional medicine practitioner Dr. Will Cole. After he saw all my labs, he explained that this was a case where the road to healing was going to be longer than usual,” she wrote.

The actor further mentioned that she now focuses on what she puts into her body, ever since her recovery, adding that she has been adhering to a flexible keto and plant-based diet and refraining from sugar and alcohol.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow)

“So I’ve been cooking a lot, and some of it is really delicious: I made scallops with crispy capers and sage the other day, asparagus with bacon vinaigrette, and some little artichokes with stuffed herbs and garlic. I’ve even found a great sugar-free kimchi… and a sugar-free kombucha, and I’ve been using lots of coconut aminos in my recipes.”

ALSO READ | Shilpa Shetty swears by this drink to cure acidity, indigestion

She also shared she has been taking supplements “in service of a healthier gut”. “Everything I’m doing feels good, like a gift to my body. I have energy, I’m working out in the mornings, and I’m doing an infrared sauna as often as I can, all in service of healing,” she wrote.

“A side benefit is my skin, which makes me happy — and makes me want to double down on skincare even more. Let’s make 2021 the year of never needing makeup, people!”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle